Is the new Macbook Pro a must-have? (The 3:59, Ep. 140)

The reviews for the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar are in, and the word is fairly positive.

CNET's review says Apple's newest laptop is worth the splurge, calling the Touch Bar "inventive." Other reviews have been more lukewarm, and the high price is still an issue.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, meanwhile, defends the role of his company in the election but notes that the site needs to do a better job of identifying fake news. He previously dismissed the idea that hoax stories, which proliferated on his social network, affected the outcome of the election.

Lastly, we talk about Joan Solsman's interview with Dan Fogler, one of the stars of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

