Is Magic Leap the AR breakthrough we’ve all been looking for? (The 3:59, Ep. 439)

On this podcast, we talk about Magic Leap One, a headset that overlays interactive digital images on top of the real world. It's been a figment of Silicon Valley hype for years, but the secretive startup is finally letting the technology roam outside its own compound -- with a $2,295 price tag and limited distribution.

Read about our on-site visit and how Magic Leap came to be called one of tech's most secretive startups.

Also, read our first hands-on with the Magic Leap One.

Now Playing: Watch this: Is Magic Leap the AR breakthrough we've all been looking...

