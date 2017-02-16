CNET

Google sweated the small stuff for the Pixel, its first homemade phone.

We dive into some of the design and aesthetic decisions the search giant made to create the device, including its slight wedge shape to get rid of a camera bump and its unadulterated Android software.

Also on today's show, we talk about Verizon's bid for Yahoo, which now may include a lower sales price, and CNET's interview with eBay CEO Devin Wenig, which touches on Donald Trump's proposed travel ban, artificial intelligence and the future of retail stores.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Is the Pixel better than the iPhone? (The 3:59, Ep. 181) Your browser does not support the audio element.

With contribution from Iyaz Akhtar.