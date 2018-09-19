On this podcast, we talk about:

Speculation that Amazon may have a high-end receiver, amp and subwoofer in the offing. Would a soundbar be next?

Apple TV's latest update to its operating system, bringing Dolby Atmos sound and other tweaks.



Is Amazon about to take on Sonos with a high-end Alexa speaker? (The 3:59, Ep. 460)

