iRobot wants to sell Roomba-generated maps of your home

Cute robovacs map your homes and now their maker wants to sell that data to smart home device manufacturers.

Smart Home
rr26lb3lko9stefpfdht

iRobot CEO Colin Angle.

 iRobot

iRobot, creator of the Roomba, plans to sell the data the house-cleaning robot collects when it maps your house. Potential buyers include smart home device manufacturers, such as Amazon, Apple and Google.

iRobot's business strategy hinges on regular updates and understanding the floor plan of your home, according to Reuters.

"There's an entire ecosystem of things and services that the smart home can deliver once you have a rich map of the home that the user has allowed to be shared," iRobot CEO Colin Angle said.

Roombas have been mapping homes since 2015 using a camera and sensors or visual localisation and cloud-connected app control. The Roomba uses these maps to avoid toppling over lamps and ramming into your furniture. It was made compatible with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in March.

iRobot said it could reach a deal with Amazon, Apple or Google in the next couple of years.

More stories

Next Article: Alphabet, even with record EU fine, remains a money machine
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF