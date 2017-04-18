It's go time for the robot wars, as iRobot sues Hoover, Black & Decker and other vacuum manufacturers, claiming they used its intellectual property without permission.

The company announced a series of lawsuits on Monday targeting Hoover, Black & Decker, Bobsweep and Bissell Homecare, according to the Boston Globe. The Massachusetts-based manufacturer of the popular Roomba robot vacuum cleaners accused its rivals of infringing patents it owns detailing technology and designs for autonomous floor-cleaning bots.

The company has been selling robot vacuum cleaners under the Roomba brand since 2002, with Hoover and Black & Decker only unveiling their rival products in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

"The filing of this litigation signals our commitment to protecting our investments," said iRobot spokesman James Baussmann in a statement to the Globe. "iRobot will not stand by while others offer products that infringe on our intellectual property."

Hoover and Black & Decker did not respond to requests for comment.