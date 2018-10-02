IRL Glasses

Digital screens are everywhere: on buses, in cabs, on people's wrists, and even on the doors of refrigerators. This proliferation of screens seem to constantly vie for our attention on a daily basis.

The antidote in the form of a pair of sunglasses called IRL Glasses. When you wear them, screen appear black.

The glasses use horizontal polarizers to block the light from LCD and OLED displays found in TVs -- they also work to as sunglasses to block UV light.

IRL Glasses look like a cross between a pair of shades from the '80s and the free sunglasses you get after having your eyes dilated by an optometrist. The design is cleverly modeled after glasses from the John Carpenter film They Live that block subliminal ads.

IRL Glasses are currently in beta. They work to block LCD and LED screens on most TVs and some computers; however, they don't work on smartphones or digital billboards just yet. The price is $79, which converts to £60 and AU$110 but can be purchased at a discount for $49 through Kickstarter and is supposed to ship in April 2019.

