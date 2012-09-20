iPhoto 1.1 for iOS now handles 36-megapixel images

Good news for all you Nikon D800 owners who have a third-generation iPad or are about to buy an iPhone 5: the new iPhoto 1.1 iOS app now can handle your 36.3-megapixel images.
iPhoto 1.0 for iOS, or version 1.1 on earlier iPhones and iPods, could handle only 19-megapixel images, which ruled out its use on photos from higher-end cameras such as Canon's 5D Mark II and Mark III and Sony's NEX-7.
The support for images up to 36.5 megapixels is one of a slew of features and fixes in the iPhoto 1.1 update released yesterday. The update also tidies up a lot of details such as Facebook interactions, adds new "chalk" and "palette knife" ink effects, imports full-resolution photos using iTunes File Sharing, and changes the angle of tilt-shift and gradient effects. Metadata fans will find improvements in geotagging and in the ability to create tag albums after applying custom tags to photos.
Oh, and now it works on the fourth-generation iPod Touch.
The iPhoto for iOS update is part of a parade of changes emerging as Apple reworks its product line. The company also released iOS 6 and will begin selling its iPhone 5 at stores tomorrow.
Apple also released iPhoto 9.4 and Aperture 3.4 with bug fixes and a better marriage with OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion, released OS X 10.8.2 with Facebook integration, updated newer MacBooks' firmware to fix some crash issues, and released OS X 10.7.5 to patch security holes.
Here's Apple's full list of updates for iPhoto 1.1 for iOS:
- Added support for iPod touch (4th generation and later)
- Coaching tips have been added to the Help system on the iPhone and iPod Touch
- Effects now include six new Apple-designed ink effects such as Chalk and Palette Knife
- Images up to 36.5 megapixels are now supported
- Full resolution photos can now be imported via iTunes File Sharing
- Tag albums can be created by adding custom tags to photos
- "Updating Library" alert appears less frequently
- Multiple photos can now be saved to the Camera Roll at one time
- Cropping presets now use detected faces to determine composition
- Tilt-shift and gradient effects can now be rotated
- Facebook sharing now supports single sign-on in Settings
- Comments can be added more easily when posting photos to Facebook
- Videos can be uploaded to Facebook
- Locations and friend tags can now be set when posting photos to Facebook
- Comments and locations can be set on individual photos when sharing a group of photos to Facebook
- Any photo previously posted to Facebook can be more easily replaced with a more current version
- A notification is now displayed when an upload to Facebook completes in the background
- Photos can now be shared directly to Cards, iMovie, and other supporting apps
- Journals now include new layout options
- Fonts and alignment of text in journal items can be modified
- New style and color options are available for Note and Memory items in journals
- Journal Note and Memory items can now be resized
- Dividers can be added to break journal pages into sections to control the reflow of layouts
- A new Swap mode makes it easier to change the placement of items in a journal layout
- You can now place a pin on a journal map when no location data is present
- Links to journals can now be shared directly to Facebook and Twitter, and via Messages
- Links to remote journals can now be shared even if the journal was created on another device
- A new Publish Changes button provides control over when to update your journal
- An overlay displaying month and year now appears when scrolling in Photos view
- Photos can now be sorted by date and can be filtered using new criteria
- Photos view now includes a Power Scroll strip for high-speed scrolling
- Grid of thumbnails can now be expanded to multiple rows in portrait orientation
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.