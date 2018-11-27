More phones may be able to use Google's wireless service, Google Fi. That is, if the reports are true.
Google is reportedly adding devices from Samsung, OnePlus, LG and Motorola to its list of Google Fi-supported phones, according to XDA Developers and Droid Life. The publications indicate that this info comes from a purported broken embargo, so until Google makes this news official, it's best to take it with a grain of salt.
Google Fi is also coming to iPhones, according to the reports, but the service is said to be in beta.
Google Fi switches your phone connection between Sprint's, T-Mobile's and US Cellular's networks depending on what's available. It also has access to networks in over 170 countries around the world.
Recently, Google announced the new "enhanced" Google Fi network, which automatically uses a VPN when you connect to the internet and supplements poor WiFi connection with mobile data.
However, only a few phones can use Google Fi right now. This includes Google's Pixel phones and select Moto and LG devices (like the Moto G6 and LG G7 ThinQ). By expanding its roster of phones, Google Fi is opening up its service to more people.
Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: Great phone. Nice camera. But wait for iPhone XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
Apple
-
reading•iPhones, Samsung and OnePlus devices coming to Google Fi, says report
-
Nov 27•Best iPhone XS and XS Max cases
-
Nov 27•This Cyber Monday was another record-breaker
-
Nov 27•Best Cyber Monday 2018 smart-home deals still available: Nest thermostat for $139, Echo Dot for $30, Ring, Philips Hue and more
-
•See All
Discuss: iPhones, Samsung and OnePlus devices coming to Google Fi, says report
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.