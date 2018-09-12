iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and Apple Watch 4 UK pricing and availability

James Martin/CNET

Did you hear? Apple announced three brand new iPhones on Wednesday, as well as the fourth-generation Apple Watch.

Each of the new products will go on sale over the next month or so in the UK, but once you've decided what you want to buy, the next question is where from.

The first option is to buy them directly from Apple. You'll be able to pre-order the company's new flagship models, the iPhone XS has 5.8-inch display, starts at $999 and iPhone XS Max beginning Friday, September 14, with availability beginning Friday, September 21. To buy the iPhone XR you'll have to wait a little longer. Pre-order opens October 19 and the phone will be available from October 26.

New iPhone prices

iPhone R iPhone XS iPhone XS Max US $749 $999 $1,099 UK £749 £999 £1,099 Australia AU$1,229 AU$1,629 AU$1,799

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 4 opens on September 14 and the watch goes on general sale from September 21 starting at £399. The Apple Watch will also be available with LTE carrier support from Vodafone and EE starting at £499. If you're content with last year's tech-laden timepiece, the Apple Watch Series 3 is now available for £279.

If you're keen on a new iPhone the alternative to splashing the cash upfront on a device is the more traditional route of buying it on contract through a network. All the UK networks are offering the new iPhone range, but all have slightly different tariffs and up-front costs. Unfortunately, most of the networks have yet to release these specific details, but we'll update this piece as and when they become available.

Three

Three will be offering both phones in all colours and all memory variants. The network hasn't announced pricing and tariffs just yet, but they will be available to pre-order from this Friday.

EE

EE customers will be able to pre-order iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max beginning September 14, and the iPhone XR beginning October 19, and Apple Watch Series 4 beginning September 14 and through EE shops and over the phone.

Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile will be offering all three new iPhones on its Swap12 and Swap24 plans.

O2

O2 customers will be able to pre-order iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max beginning Friday September 14 and iPhone XR beginning Friday October 19.

Vodafone

Vodafone will be able to purchase all three new phones on Vodafone's Red Entertainment plans which include a choice of Amazon Prime Video, Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile TV or a Now TV Entertainment Pass. As per the others, the iPhone XS and XS Max will be available to pre-order from September 14 and XR from October 19. Vodafone will also offer the Apple Watch with cellular connectivity.