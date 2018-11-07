CNET

Our full review of the iPhone XR is here. How does it compare to the iPhone XS and Pixel 3? We answer that and much more in our exhaustive review.

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR phones are updates to last year's iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus. The iPhone XS retains the familiar design of the iPhone X, including a 5.8-inch OLED display and stainless-steel sides. Apple also offers a larger version of the XS with a 6.5-inch OLED display called the iPhone XS Max. With a footprint about the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus (the 8 Plus however has a 5.5-inch LCD display), the iPhone XS Max has the largest display found on any iPhone.

The iPhone XS and XS Max come in silver, space gray and gold. Apple opted for more of a straw-colored gold this time than for previous more goldy gold iPhone models.

CNET Review Apple iPhone XS Apple's premium iPhone adds a few extras over the XR. Read Review

Then, there's the iPhone XR, which has a 6.1-inch LCD display and an aluminum and glass body instead of the stainless steel and glass of the XS and XS Max. The iPhone XR comes in white, black, coral, yellow, blue and red (Product Red) and cost $749, £749 or AU$1,229. That's $50, £50 or AU$150 more than the iPhone 8 cost when it launched last year. The XR's colors are a callback to the iPhone 5C.

The iPhone XS, like last year's iPhone X, starts at $999, £999 or AU$1,629 for a 64GB model, while the iPhone XS Max costs $1,099, £1,099 or AU$1,799 for 64GB.

All three new phones have a new A12 Bionic processor that Apple claims is 15 percent faster than last year's A11 chip in the iPhone X.

The iPhone XR has a single rear camera, and the XS and XS Max both have dual rear cameras like the iPhone X.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone XS: Why it's harder than ever to pick the best...

The iPhone XR, XS and XS Max are both available now.

To put it all in perspective, check out the chart below, which compares the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and last year's X.