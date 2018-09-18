On this podcast, we talk about:
- Our iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max reviews.
- Rumors of an Alexa-powered microwave.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
iPhone XS reviews are in: It's better, but not by much (The 3:59, Ep. 459)
