iPhone XS launch imminent, customers line up at Apple stores across the world

James Martin/CNET

New iPhone day is almost upon us.

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 will launch on Friday, Sept. 21. And as usual, eager Apple fans are already lined up at Apple stores across the world to get their hands on one.

In Singapore, where the Orchard Road Apple store is set to open in just a few hours, there's already a long (but organized) queue. People are sharing pictures and videos on social media to give others a glimpse of the hubbub.

Scenes outside Apple Store in Orchard Road ahead of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR launch tomorrow morning. Movement is orderly and security briefing those in line on the do’s and don’ts. We’re looking at a long long wait for those in the queue. pic.twitter.com/my07JLrStB — Matthew Mohan (@MatthewMohanCNA) September 20, 2018

IPHONE MANIA: The queue outside the #Apple store at Orchard Road, a day before the new iPhones are launched https://t.co/CNxDEmYanu



(📹: Matthew Mohan) pic.twitter.com/gJhir1xlOt — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) September 20, 2018

People even waited all night in the rain for their chance to get a new iPhone.

5pm here at Orchard Road and there’s been a smattering of rain. Hasn’t dampened the mood yet for those queuing for the new #Apple #iPhonexs though. Most still in good spirits and excited for the launch tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/myiiKehPT3 — Matthew Mohan (@MatthewMohanCNA) September 20, 2018

And Singapore isn't the only country with Apple fans. People are also lined up in Dubai and Berlin.

Photos: Apple fans queue up in mall ahead of iPhone XS, XS Max release in Dubai https://t.co/WujwPmOhID pic.twitter.com/rUH5V3Jm5t — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) September 20, 2018

Berlin Apple Store line for tomorrow release pic.twitter.com/BxJavgxCgT — Fernando Montoya (@montogeek) September 20, 2018

Maybe waiting in line isn't your style; in that case you can always order an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max online.

And don't forget, the iPhone XR goes on sale Oct. 26, with preorders starting Oct. 19.