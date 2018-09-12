James Martin/CNET

Welcome to the 2018 Apple September launch event, where the company delivered the long-awaited (well, since this time last year) details on its new iPhones, the flagship iPhone XS Max, its little buddy the iPhone XS and a mainstream replacement for the iPhone x, the iPhone XR. Plus, the Apple Watch Series 4 goes all-in on health with a built-in ECG and more.

As usual, the Apple Store went down in advance of the new product announcements.

Now that it's over, our takeway is Apple's testing your willingness to splurge, and testing our patience waiting for the things we didn't get.

In addition to its main mobile-device product announcements, Apple updated us on other product lines and how well it's doing, and more. Tim Cook pwned Twitter with a seemingly mistaken tweet that led into a Mission: Impossible-style intro.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple unveils super-size iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS and XS Max



This is the big news that fans have been eagerly awaiting, prompting a leak- and speculation-fest in the months leading up to the big announcement. Wait no more.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple introduces the iPhone XS

iPhone XR



Because not everyone can afford the flagships, the affordable iPhone XR has an LCD-based, 6.1-inch "Liquid Retina" Display.

New iPhone prices

iPhone R iPhone XS iPhone XS Max US $749 $999 $1,099 UK £749 £999 £1,049 Australia AU$1,229 AU$1,629 AU$1,799

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch 4 gets larger screens, new watch faces

Apple Watch Series 4



Thanks to its new zero-bezel design and having replaced the button with haptic touch regions, the new series of the Apple Watch increases its face size to 40mm and 44mm.

Apple Sept. 12 iPhone XS live blog

What about AirPower? The things we didn't get.