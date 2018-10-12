CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile Accessories

iPhone XR will have Apple-designed clear case

It's Apple's first transparent offering.

apple-event-091218-iphone-xr-0820

Clear cases: Because it's a shame to cover up all that color.

 James Martin/CNET

Lesson learned: read the footnotes in press releases. That's where an eagle-eyed Canadian spotted the mention of "Apple-designed accessories for iPhone XR including a clear case will be available starting at $55 (CAD)" -- fine print that appeared in Apple's announcements for selected regions.

Highlighted in a tweet posted early Friday, Apple fan @ivanincanada pointed out the information, which no one else apparently noticed (or at least shared) in the month since the press release came out.

A reply on Twitter highlighted that it appears in the French and German press releases as well. It didn't appear in the US version, however. 

The CA$55 price is equivalent to about $40, £32 and AU$60. We asked Apple about US pricing, but didn't immediately hear back. That's pretty expensive given the cheaper third-party alternatives that have already surfaced from companies such as Incase, or protective options for about the same price from companies such as Speck.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone XS vs. iPhone XR vs. iPhone XS Max: How to choose
3:51
Next Article: Inside the $15 million YouTube House, where it’s all work and no play