Phones

iPhone XR vs. Pixel 3 vs. Galaxy S9 vs OnePlus 6: All specs, compared

The iPhone XR is the lowest priced new iPhone of the year, but we matched it up with the heavyweights to see how it measures up.

The iPhone XS and XS Max are the top-tier 2018 iPhones, but the cheaper iPhone XR is capturing people's attention with specs that are mostly on par with the more expensive iPhones. No, you won't get the dual camera lenses that come with the XS or XS Max, and screen resolution won't be quite as high, but all the features such as Face ID, portrait photography, water resistance and Memojis are all part of the XR package -- starting at $250 less.

We decided to put it side-by-side with the top phones from its biggest price competitors. Recognize that these are the top-tier phones from the other big companies and -- while they'll handily beat the XR in some categories -- Apple's lower cost phone turns out to be a solid offering regardless.

Have a look at the specs:

iPhone XR vs. top phones


 iPhone XR Pixel 3 Galaxy S9 OnePlus 6
Display size, resolution 6.1-inch LCD Retina Display; 1,792x828 pixels 5.5-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 6.28-inch OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 326ppi 443ppi 570ppi 402ppi
Dimensions (inches) 5.9x3.0x0.33 in. 5.7x2.7x0.3 in. 5.81x2.70x0.33 in. 6.13x2.97x0.31 in.
Dimensions (millimeters) 150.9x75.7x8.3 mm 145.6x68.2x7.9 mm 147.7x68.7x8.5 mm 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 6.8 oz.; 194g 5.2 oz.; 148g 5.75 oz.; 163g 6.2 oz.; 177 g
Mobile software iOS 12 Android 9 Pie Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo
Camera Single 12-megapixel 12.2-megapixel 12-megapixel 16-megapixel standard, 20-megapixel telephoto
Front-facing camera 7-megapixel with Face ID Dual 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 16-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Apple A12 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz + 1.6GHz octa-core) Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz octa-core), or Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz octa-core) 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
RAM Not disclosed 4GB 4GB 6GB, 8GB
Expandable storage None None 400GB None
Battery Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 90 min. longer than iPhone 8 Plus 2,915mAh 3,000mAh 3,300mAh
Fingerprint sensor None (Face ID) Back Back Back
Connector Lightning USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No Yes Yes
Special features Water-resistant: IP67, dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and eSIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji IPX8, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning Portrait mode, notifications toggle, dual-SIM, Dash Charging
Price off-contract (USD) $749 (64GB), $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB) $799 (64GB); $899 (128GB) Varies: $720-$800 (64GB) $529 (64GB), $579 (128GB), $629 (256GB)
Price (GBP) £749 (64GB), £799 (128GB), £899 (256GB) £739 (64GB); £839 (128GB) £739 (64GB) £469 (64GB), £519 (128GB), £569 (256GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,229 (64GB), AU$1,299 (128GB), AU$1,479 (256GB) AU$1,199 (64GB); AU$1,349 (128GB) AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB) AU$702 (64GB), AU$769 (128GB), AU$835 (256GB)
