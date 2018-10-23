iPhone XR vs. iPhone XS vs. iPhone 8 Plus vs. iPhone 7 Plus

James Martin/CNET

The iPhone XS and XS Max have already been available for a few weeks, but the third iPhone announced this year comes out this Friday. Specs-wise the iPhone XR is not too far from 2018's top-tier Apple phones and the XR even has a bigger screen than the XS. Unlike past years, when the more affordable phone came with significantly fewer features than its counterparts, the XR might be the iPhone to get for most people.

The iPhone XR is slightly larger than the XS, so there's no need to worry about screen size, but the one main feature difference is in the screen resolution -- 1,792x828 pixels for the XR's LCD screen and 2,436x1,125 pixels for the XS's OLED screen. So the XS definitely wins for pixel density and those two rear camera lenses -- the XR has one -- are definitely an advantage. But if you take a look at the rest of the specs side-by-side, the XR looks like a pretty solid phone. And it's quite a bit cheaper.

Check out the specs yourself.

iPhone XR vs. other iPhones

iPhone XR iPhone XS iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 Plus Display size, resolution 6.1-inch (diagonal) all-screen LCD; 1792x828 pixels 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels Pixel density 326ppi 458 ppi 401 ppi 401 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.94x2.98x0.33 in 5.7x2.8x0.3 in 6.24x3.07x0.30 in 6.2x 3.1x0.29-inches Dimensions (Millimeters) 150.9x75.7x8.3 mm 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 158.4x78.1x7.5 mm 158.2x77.9x7.3 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.8 oz; 194g 6.2 oz; 177g 7.13 oz; 202 g 6.63 oz; 188 g Mobile software iOS 12 iOS 12 iOS 11 Apple iOS 10 Camera 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel Front-facing camera 7-megapixel with Face ID 7-megapixel with Face ID 7-megapixel 7-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic Apple A10 chip (64-bit) Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB 32GB, 128GB, 256GB RAM Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Expandable storage None None None None Battery Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 1.5 hrs longer than iPhone 8 Plus Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 30 min. longer than iPhone X 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet use 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet use Fingerprint sensor None (Face ID) None (Face ID) Home button (Touch ID) Home button (Touch ID) Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Headphone jack No No No No Special features Water-resistant (IP67); Dual SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and eSIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji Water-resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji Water resistant (IP67), wireless charging Water resistant (IP67), Portrait mode Price off-contract (USD) $749 (64GB), $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) $699 (64GB), $849 (256GB) $569 (32GB); $669 (128GB) Price (GBP) £749 (64GB), £799 (128GB), £899 (256GB) £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB) £699 (64GB), £849 (256GB) £569 (32GB); £669 (128GB) Price (AUD) AU$1,229 (64GB), AU$1,229 (128GB), AU$1,449 (256GB) AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB) AU$1,149 (64GB), AU$1,399 (256GB) AU$929 (32GB); AU$1,099 (128GB)