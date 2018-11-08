iPhone XR users can expand notifications with Haptic Touch in iOS 12.1.1, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Unlike the iPhone XS, the iPhone XR doesn't have 3D Touch, which lets you peek at messages or use shortcuts if you apply a little more pressure to your phone's screen.

But iOS 12.1.1 will let owners of the iPhone XR use Haptic Touch to expand their notifications, a feature only iPhones with 3D Touch have had thus far, according to a Thursday report by 9to5Mac.

Haptic Touch is similar to 3D Touch, but works when users long-press on the screen, rather than relying on the amount of pressure applied. The feature can currently be used on the iPhone XR's lock screen to launch the flashlight and camera, in the Control Center and on the spacebar to activate the cursor.

The long-press feature reportedly won't be available on the iPhone 6 or older models.

iOS 12.1.1 is currently in beta testing.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.