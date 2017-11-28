Which premium smartphone has the best camera? It depends.
On Tuesday's podcast, we talk about:
- Whether the iPhone X or Pixel 2 camera is the right one for you.
- The latest NSA breach, which spilled over 100GB of top secret data.
- Google trying to keep lurkers from stealing glances of your phone.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube.
iPhone X takes on Pixel 2 in camera shootout (The 3:59, Ep. 323)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Rebooting the Reef: CNET dives deep into how tech can help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef.
The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.