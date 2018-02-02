CNET también está disponible en español.

iPhone X is the top seller, but total iPhone sales take a step back (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 117)

Apple's Q1 earnings show that iPhone sales are healthy, but they still missed expectations. Also, iOS 12 will delay new features in favor of focusing on performance improvements, and Mario Kart is coming! In 2019.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 117

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

APPLE EARNINGS NEWS:

Apple iPhone sales miss, but profit still breaks record anyway

iOS 12 DELAYS:

Scoop: Apple delays iOS features to focus on reliability, performance

Apple Pushes Back Some Key iPhone Software Features

Apple's Decision to Delay Some New Features and Focus on Software Quality Extends to Mac

iPHONE NEWS:

iOS 11.3 Beta to Get Throttling Kill Switch in February as Apple Trials 'Reserve a Battery' System in Canada [Updated]

U.S. Government Investigating Apple's Power Management Features That Slow Older iPhones

Apple to Cut iPhone X Production in the Face of Weak Demand

Apple reportedly slashes iPhone X production

MACS:

Apple Working on Trio of New Macs With Custom Co-Processors That Could Launch This Year

APPLE HOMEPOD NEWS:

Apple Confirms HomePod's Supported Audio Sources in Tech Specs

Here's how HomePod will handle future software updates

Apple's Phil Schiller on HomePod: We Want to Create a New Kind of Music Experience in the Home That Sounds Incredible

YouTube TV's $35/month cord-cutting service coming to Apple TV 'very soon'

Apple is running an ad where a kid asks, 'What's a computer?' — and people find it infuriating

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019.

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

