Next year's iPhone batteries look like they're getting bigger

The latest iPhones do a lot of amazing things, but they're mostly the same old story when it comes to battery life. Maybe next year's the time when Apple's batteries will see some improvement.

A new report from respected source Ming-Chi Kuo at KGI Securities says that the next trio of iPhones coming in 2018 will all have larger L-shaped batteries inside, just like the iPhone X. Battery capacities could be as high as 3,000 mAh, as 9to5Mac reports.

That could mean a boost in iPhone battery life in 2018, but keep in mind that the iPhone X already has a battery capacity of 2,716 mAh based on teardowns, and its effective battery life isn't significantly better than previous iPhones in our CNET tests.

Larger batteries could be included to drive larger displays (reported to be 5.8, 6.1 and 6.5 inches) and Face ID, which is also reported to be in all three phones. And, possibly, a more powerful processor, or maybe a TrueDepth camera on the rear as well as the front. It would be great to see better battery life in iPhones.

We'll see what happens next year.