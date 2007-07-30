iPhone video is great, Wi-Fi is a mixed bag

Apple, Inc.

Among the many features of the iPhone I am evaluating, the YouTube feature is an absolute treat. The picture quality is jaw-dropping. Downloading some of your classic favorites is the best way to impress people. Showing it off never entered your mind? Yeah, right.

Also excellent is the Safari browser. It truly is as easy to enlarge a page as it seems in the ads. Speed? Well, it's EDGE, so forget broadband. But with Wi-Fi, it's fast enough.

Of course, the bad thing about Wi-Fi is it eats up your battery. So you need to get into the habit of turning it off when you're not using it. In fact, battery time has been disappointing. But maybe it needs a few full charges--I seem to be getting more hours after a few tries.