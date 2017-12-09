Enlarge Image Flickr

Flickr, the popular image hosting site, just shared some interesting info on the top cameras of 2017. According to its data, the iPhone ranks as the most popular camera with 54 percent of photographers using devices from Apple -- more than all the other traditional camera companies combined.

In general, phones captured 50 percent of the photos uploaded to Flickr. Other camera types like DSLR, point-and-shoot and mirrorless came in at 33 percent, 12 percent and 4 percent respectively.

It shouldn't be too surprising that phones account for such a large portion of modern photography. The cameras in phones keep getting more and more advanced with dual-lenses, more megapixels and AI integrated camera software. Phonemakers know this and use photography as a major selling point for new phones -- Huawei collaborates with Leica, Google brags about the highly rated camera on its Pixel 2 and Apple even has an Instagram for its "Shot on iPhone" campaign.

Now Playing: Watch this: iPhone X vs iPhone 8 Plus: How much better is the camera?

Flickr says that nine out of ten of its most popular devices are taken up by different iPhones. The top three spots were occupied by the iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone 5S in that order. The only non-iPhone to place in the top ten was the Canon 5D Mark III, which came in 9th place. While Canon came in second place for most popular brand, it only accounted for 23 percent of the top 100 devices. Nikon came in third with 18 percent.

Apple's photography presence has been growing steadily for the past few years. In 2016 Flickr ranked Apple as its most popular brand with 47 percent using Apple devices. In 2015 Apple took the top rank at about 30 percent. But 2017 marked the first year that the majority of Flickr users were using iPhones and phones in general accounted for half of all photos uploaded.

Canon or Nikon may come to mind when told to think of a popular camera brand, but that title may belong to Apple.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.