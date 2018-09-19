iPhone queues are so long Deliveroo brings you food while you wait

Aloysius Low/CNET

Getting a new iPhone XS can involve quite the wait, especially if you want to be first in line.

While queuing for an iPhone these days doesn't make much sense (you can get them delivered on the same day), waiting outside an Apple Store has become something of an art form, and many do it days in advance.

To keep you from losing your spot and starving to death, you can now order food to your spot in line through Deliveroo in 12 countries: Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The US is not one of the countries, unfortunately.

You just need to mark the location of the Apple Store you're queuing at -- and if nearby restaurants are still open, you'll be good to go. The service only applies if there are nearby cafes that open late.

Also, be sure to dispose of your litter responsibly! No one likes to see rubbish on the floor once you're done with your meal.