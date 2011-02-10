iPhone passwords succumb to researchers' attack

Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Secure Information Technology in Darmstadt, Germany, have found a way to steal passwords found in the Apple iPhone's keychain services within six minutes.

In order to steal passwords, the researchers said, the attacker must have have the actual, physical iPhone in hand--this isn't a remote maneuver. First, the attacker has to jailbreak the iPhone, and from there then must install an SSH server on the smartphone to be able to run unrestricted programs. The researchers also created a "keychain access script" that they then copied to the iPhone. After executing that script, they found that they were able to decrypt and see some passwords saved in the keychain.

Over the past year, several iPhone exploits have been revealed by researchers around the world, including some that attack vulnerabilities in the mobile Safari browser. But at least so far, the issues have affected users who jailbreak their own devices. Even in the Fraunhofer Institute's case, a non-jailbroken iPhone will not reveal keychain passwords. Jailbreaking is the process of bypassing the restrictions that Apple sets up to keep users from tinkering with the device's underlying system software.

Researchers said that this latest issue has to do with how iOS handles encryption--namely, that "encryption is independent of the personal password to protect access to the device properly." In other words, even if a user protects access to the iPhone--or any other iOS-based device--with a passcode, it won't be enough to stop hackers from using this method to access saved passwords in the keychain.

It should be noted that the proof-of-concept maneuver would not reveal passwords for Web sites. Services like Gmail, AOL Mail, Yahoo Mail, and others with "protected" passwords "were available to the script only after entering the passcode to unlock the device, which by assumption, should not be possible for an attacker," the researchers noted.

But the folks at Fraunhofer Institute don't necessarily believe that iPhone owners should assume that they will be safe if they don't jailbreak their iPhones. In their scenario, the researchers assumed that the iPhone was stolen and the person who took it knew how to jailbreak the device and create and run scripts. They said in their evaluation of their proof-of-concept that the difficulty level of exploiting the vulnerability is "low."

"Owners of a lost or stolen iOS device should therefore quickly initiate a change of all stored passwords," the researchers wrote in their report. "Additionally, this should be also done for accounts not stored on the device but which might have equal or similar passwords, as an attacker might try out revealed passwords against the full list of known accounts."

Malicious hackers are increasingly turning towardsthe mobile market to target unsuspecting victims.

Earlier this week, security firm McAfee revealed that mobile malware threats were up 46 percent last year. The company said that it expects "cybercriminal activity" in the mobile market to surge in 2011.