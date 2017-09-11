Apple is scheduled to announce its flagship iPhone X this Tuesday, but it may still be a while before you can get your hands on one.

Previously thought to be called the iPhone 8 (the iPhone X is now the frontrunning moniker), Apple's forthcoming flagship device is rumored to face a production shortage of fewer than 10,000 new units a day, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via AppleInsider).

For some perspective, Apple sold a record-breaking 78.3 million iPhones in the quarter after the iPhone 7 was announced. That works out to Apple making about 798,877 iPhones a day. Although that includes all iPhone models (not just the newest one), fewer than 10K iPhone Xs produced per day could make it very difficult for Apple to keep up with demand.

The iPhone X is rumored to get some serious upgrades to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone. Alleged features range from an edge-to-edge OLED display, no more home button, facial recognition and AR capabilities. If demand exceeds supply, Apple may be looking at some frustrated, impatient buyers.

Kuo also believes that Apple will release an all-new blush gold color for the iPhone X, but the color may face its own production problems. This could mean the color is only available in very limited quantities or the color may release after the standard iPhone colors, which are predicted to be silver and black.

It seems like as long as there have been iPhone X rumors, there have been rumors that it may be incredibly hard to get. Whether it's due to the limited supply or just being outright expensive, you may need some real dedication if you want to snag the upcoming iPhone.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone X and several other goodies on September 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Stay tuned to CNET as we cover everything that happens, and for information on how to watch the event click here.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.