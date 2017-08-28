September 12 said to be iPhone 8 day

5:00 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The world will get its first look at the 2017 iPhone models on September 12. according to the Wall Street Journal.

The paper reports that Apple will unveil three new iPhones that day, citing anonymous sources "familiar with the matter." Apple may host the event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its new Apple Park campus according to the story.

The September 12 date was previously reported, and aligns with the traditional early September window Apple has used to announce new iPhones over the past several years.

The launch of three new iPhones also lines up with rumors that have been gathering steam for some time. In addition to the expected iPhone 7S and larger 7S Plus -- which would be probably look similar to their 2016 predecessors but include under-the-hood spec upgrades -- it's widely believed that Apple would also launch a new high-end iPhone 8.

The so-called iPhone 8 -- the names are all assumptions at this point -- would be a new high-end model rumored to have large OLED screen covering a nearly bezel-less front face, with an all-new facial recognition feature replacing the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It's expected to be in short supply and carry a price upwards of $1,000.

September 12 or otherwise, the event date and location will be locked in once Apple sends out official invitations, which it generally does only 6 to 10 days beforehand. Later year, for instance, the company sent invites for a September 7 event on August 29.

Apple declined to comment to the WSJ on its story, and did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

