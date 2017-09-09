Will Apple's upcoming iPhone let you turn yourself into an animated monkey when messaging friends? Let's just say you wouldn't exactly be bananas if you said yes.

That's one of several new software and hardware features being dissected on social media following an alleged leak of the final build of iOS 11, the mobile operating system that'll run the iPhone. News of the leak, along with images, comes courtesy of 9to5Mac and iOS developers Steve Troughton-Smith and Guilherme Rambo. Rambo and Troughton-Smith are the same coders who extracted previously unannounced details from a similarly premature firmware update for the new HomePod smart speaker in late July.

If this new leak is the real deal, it pre-empts a significant number of the surprises we'd otherwise get during Tuesday's big unveiling of new iPhones. The new high-end, possibly $1,000 iteration of Apple's world famous gadget will feature, among other things, animated versions of emoji characters for iMessage, along with Face ID -- what seems to be the official name for the tech that'll let you unlock your phone with a simple face scan. The gadget will also apparently be called the iPhone X (presumably to mark the device's 10th anniversary).

Here's a summary of what this alleged iOS 11 firmware suggests will be shown off when Tuesday rolls around:

Now Playing: Watch this: The last word before Apple's iPhone event (Apple Byte...

Face ID



As mentioned, this seems to be the official moniker for technology that'll let you unlock the iPhone just by letting it scan your face. A leaked setup animation suggests you'll have to present Face ID with more than one angle of your kisser to get it to unlock the phone. That dovetails with the rumors that the home button -- and Touch ID -- will be removed from the high-end iPhone.

via GIPHY

Revised AirPods

An animation shows what appears to be a minor revision to Apple's megapopular wireless headphones. The tweak seems to involve moving the charging indicator light to the outside of the charging case, so you don't have to open the thing to see if your Pods have power.

via GIPHY

Animojis

Think emojis that're possessed not by the devil, but by you. They'll reportedly tap the new iPhone's face-scanning technology to let you create what Apple calls "custom animated messages that use your voice and reflect your facial expressions." It seems the animoji menagerie will count among their number a monkey, a cat, a dog, a fox, a panda, a unicorn, a robot, and, of course, a pile of poop (so your friends can say, "Gee, you look really crappy today").

via GIPHY

…and unicorns, and pandas, foxes, many more. All the furry types covered 😜 This is your system-seller pic.twitter.com/zp24CaimZ5 — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

Yes, do not fear! There is a 'poo' Animoji. Because of course there is. @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/bBwxnyBDjb — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment on the alleged iOS 11 leak.

You can check out our iPhone 8 rumor roundup here. And here's more on what the new phone may or may not be called.

Apple event: What we expect at the big Sept. 12 iPhone (and more) launch.

Goodbye, home button? Get ready for the iPhone's biggest change ever.