David Katzmaier/CNET

Wireless charging is coming to the iPhone, Apple said Tuesday at a big event to unveil the latest models of the famous device.

The iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will feature a glass back that enables wireless charging, the company said during a presentation at its new headquarters in Cupertino, California. Users can simply place their phones down on the chargers in their car or at their bedside, as well as in shops and at airports -- many of which are building Qi chargers that support the new Apple phones.

Apple also created its own multiple-device wireless charging mat, called AirPower, that works for the iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods, the company revealed. You can place all three items on the mat at once for a quick charge. The AirPower charger comes out next year.

Apple Stores will also sell wireless chargers made by computer-accessory companies including Belkin and Mophie.

Wireless charging is a technology other companies have offered for years as part of their phones. Samsung, for instance, includes the feature in its Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8 devices.

Apple announced other products Tuesday, such as an Apple 4K TV and the Apple Watch Series 3.

This is a developing story. Refresh soon for additional updates.

