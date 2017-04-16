Can an iPhone survive 100-foot fall in a chocolate bunny?

GizmoSlip regularly conducts tech durability tests with gadgets and phones. For Easter, the team decided to cram an iPhone 7 inside a large chocolate bunny, then drop it from 100 feet (about 30 meters).

In the video, posted Saturday, the GizmoSlip team accidentally drops the iPhone 7 on the ground before they even put it inside the chocolate bunny again to let it fall from the intended spot.

The GizmoSlip team brushrs it off and puts the iPhone 7 back inside the chocolate bunny.

The bunny is placed inside a plastic carrier attached to a quadcopter that will have the honor of dropping it.

The video shows the candy bunny being dropped from the quadcopter in both real time and in slow motion.

The results are interesting. The phone's screen shatters, but does it turn on and still work?

Watch the video to find out.