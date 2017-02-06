Can an iPhone 7 survive a 100-foot drop inside a football?

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Love or hate football, the latest iPhone 7 drop test from YouTube tech channel GizmoSlip is a kick.

In the video, posted Saturday in honor of Sunday's big game, the GizmoSlip team places an iPhone 7 inside an official NFL-size football and drops the ball 100 feet (about 30 meters) from a drone to see if the ball can protect the device.

To conduct their experiment, the GizmoSlip team rips open a football, nestles a new iPhone 7 inside, then glues and pumps the ball back up. They toss the ball around before dropping it from a very large quadcopter drone.

GizmoSlip regularly conducts tech durability tests. For this one, the the guys drops the football not once, but twice, from the impressive height. The phone takes a beating. but besides a slight bending of the frame, it still works like brand new.

