iPhone 5S release dates, specs keep pouring in

We have iPhone 5S release dates, colors, and specs. Did I leave anything out?

Oh yeah, I forget to mention that they're all just rumors. But there's little left to the imagination these days when Apple rolls out a new product.

Apple is widely expected to hold an event unveiling the new iPhone on September 10. Japan's Nikkei said sales of the device will begin September 20 in that country, and then Chinese newspapers chimed in with a release date there of either September 20 or late November (due to China's verification process), depending on which report you believe.

Here's what we've heard about prominent specs:



Camera: Probably the most important feature for the consumer is a better camera



Fingerprint scanner/reader in the home button: That technology is likely coming from AuthenTec, a fingerprint sensor technology company that Apple acquired last year. The larger point is the iPhone 5S may mainstream biometric technology, improving electronic payments and making it easier to get music and sensitive data from the cloud.



Chips: A 128GB flash storage option is the freshest speculation. That seems like overkill for most consumers but then 16GB seemed like a lot when the iPhone 3G came out. An updated processor, Apple's A7, is also expected. The most salient (rumored) feature is that it's 64-bit. And, remember, the iPhone 4S got the new A5 processor when it was released in October 2011.



New 3G/4G standard support: Versions of the 5S (and 5C) may support China's 4G TDD-LTE standard



It's almost needless to mention at this point that there may be a gold iPhone 5S along with the standard black and white versions. The important point is that it most likely won't be a garish gold but a more subtle champagne color.

I think that about covers it -- for now.