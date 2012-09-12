Now Playing: Watch this: Inside Scoop: Few surprises with iPhone 5 unveiling

Editors' note (September 12, 2012): It's official, folks. The iPhone 5 is for real. Our first impressions, plus additional full coverage.

Well, it's been a long time coming. Tomorrow, Apple is expected to finally announce the next iPhone. Whether it's going to be named the iPhone 5 or "the new iPhone," have a bigger screen, or come with seven arms sticking out of it, we've sifted (and sometimes trudged) through months and months of rumors that will either be confirmed or done away with come tomorrow. As archivers of the iPhone rumor mill, it has been entertaining, but we're looking forward to a brief moment of peace until a whole new batch of rumors comes out for the next iteration. Until then, remember to join us during our live blog tomorrow as the iPhone specs are unveiled and the bets get settled. (Who put $5 on NFC, anyone, anyone?)

After unveiling a marginally improved iPhone 4S in 2011 instead of a radically different iPhone 5, Apple has returned to its development labs to cook up (no pun intended) the next iteration of its popular phone. In 2012, we're fairly certain that the real iPhone 5 will roll out of Apple's gates and that the device should be a bigger leap forward than the 4S was.

That's why after taking some time off at the end of last year, we've resurrected CNET's iPhone 5 rumor roundup to cover the new tidbits from 2012. So join us again in watching the rumor mill churn. We'll add to it until we get the real thing; please let us know if we've left any gossip out.

September 10, 2012

Those previously mentioned plugs may be the size of Micro-USB

Not satisfied with just posting pictures of the supposedly new iPhone 5 plugs, Nowhereelse is now reporting that these updated dock connectors may be the same size as a Micro-USB port. In addition to the new phone sporting the smaller port, other future devices, like the next iPad, will include it too.

September 8, 2012

New pictures, new plugs

Leaked images from French blog Nowhereelse suggest that the new iPhone skipped out on the Rogaine and got new plugs (har har!). The picture is consistent with ongoing rumors that the new handset will do away with the 30-pin dock and sport a smaller port instead.

September 7, 2012

Again with the 4G LTE speculation

The Wall Street Journal, citing "people familiar with the matter," claims that the new iPhone will be equipped with 4G LTE capabilities. Though the iPhone 4S was expected to come with the technology, it sported the 3G-ish technology HSPA+ instead. The third-generation iPad, however, debuted with 4G LTE five months after the 4S, when it was offered in different carrier models.

The new iPhone will debut with the same price as always

9to5Mac reported that the iPhone 5 may be initially offered at the same price as the iPhone 4S when it debuted. According to a "parts code matrix" that the publication posted, the device will come with the familiar $199 to $399 price tag. So if you're worried that you'll have to pay more for the new iteration, you can relax...for now.

More evidence corroborates Sept. 21 release date

Rumors about a September 21 release date for the iPhone 5 receive additional support from multiple outlets, including GottaBeMobile and Geeky Gadgets. MacRumors reported that FedEx is expecting a "surge volume" from September 21 to 24, piling onto the projected-date-rumors mountain as well.

September 5, 2012

Another day, another photo leak

An online repair site, iResQ, published a leaked photo of the purported iPhone 5 next to the iPhone 4S. The pictures show a thinner device, one without the look of a back plate seen on previous models. The picture is consistent with ongoing rumors that the new iPhone will be slimmer.

That dock adapter you're going to have to buy will probably be from Apple

As rumors of a smaller iPhone dock swirl around, iLounge reported that Apple has kept third-party accessory makers in the dark about its specs, essentially calling dibs on an adapter that users can buy to accommodate their old chargers with the new iPhone. This is similar to Apple's MagSafe adapter, which costs $9.99, and modifies previous-generation chargers to work with the company's updated line of notebooks.

It'll probably sell like hotcakes

To no one's surprise, the new iPhone is expected to sell well -- like, really well. An analyst from Piper Jaffray, Gene Munster, estimates that within its first week of release, 6 million to 10 million units will be sold. For the full month of September, 26 million units are projected to sell. Another analyst from JPMorgan, Mark Moskowitz, speculates that 168 million iPhones will be sold in fiscal 2013, a bump up from its previous estimate of 147.4 million.

September 4, 2012

It's official: Apple's holding an event September 12

Apple sent out its official invitations today for a previously speculated-about September 12 event. The event will start at 10 a.m. PT in San Francisco. The invitation includes the words, "It's almost here," followed by a shadowy number "5" underneath (which bodes well for the rumored "iPhone 5" name, instead of "new iPhone"). Though no further details have been released, additional rumors surmise that the device itself will go on sale nine days after the event, on September 21.

September 2, 2012

iPhone 5 mock-ups hit IFA

While there were plenty of real products at the IFA trade show in Berlin, there were also mockups of ones that did not exist -- including one for an iPhone 5. Following many of the rumored specs, the device was taller, with a headphone jack on the bottom, and a two-toned back. Shortly after photos and videos of that device turned up from the show, a video of a purported prototype version went up on YouTube (below).

September 1, 2012

New earphones coming with the iPhone 5?

Vietnamese tech news site tinhte.vn offers images of earphones that it speculates could accompany Apple's next wave of devices.

August 31, 2012

If the new iPhone is LTE enabled, Verizon will be a hit

Speculation that the next iPhone will have LTE capabilities is nothing new, but an investor note from Jefferies & Co. reports that if this rumor holds true, it could be a big win for Verizon. The analyst, Thomas Seitz, said that because Verizon's LTE network reaches more people in more markets than AT&T's, Big Red may lead in sales when it comes to the iPhone 5.

More photos from France

Not satisfied with releasing just one set of pictures of the alleged new iPhone, Nowhereelse is at it again with more shots of the iPhone 5 -- this time from the side. Though the photos don't tell us much, the images are consistent with ongoing rumors that the new device will be taller and have a bigger display.

August 29, 2012

Photos from France

French Web site Nowhereelse.fr posts photos of what appears to be a new and unreleased iPhone. Yet, the shots don't tell us much beyond showing a larger screen size of 4 inches. A bigger display has been a persistent rumor all year.

August 28, 2012

Moscone is booked

San Francisco's Moscone Center, the site where Apple revealed the original iPhone, the iPhone 3G, the iPhone 3GS, and the iPhone 4, is booked solid on September 12, the rumored date of Apple's iPhone announcement event. That leaves plenty of other locations as a possibility, including the theater at nearby Yerba Buena Gardens, where Apple unveiled each version of the iPad. Yet, if the site ends up being Apple's campus in Cupertino (where the company launched the iPhone 4S) the smaller location suggests that we won't see multiple new products.

OK, scratch that thing people said about the NFC chip

To NFC or not to NFC? Apparently, AnandTech thinks it's a no-go. The tech review site reported that because the iPhone's backside is metal and because there's only a small amount of space at the top and bottom of the phone, an NFC chip would not be able to fit. Instead, the site speculates that the small space seen before on the presumably new iPhone might just be space for a touch and display controller that'll accommodate the device's new touch screen.

August 27, 2012

There's space for an NFC chip

In a recently leaked photo of the supposedly new iPhone, Apple.pro spotted what could be a small space designated for a near-field communication (NFC) chip. The area is next to the front-facing camera, and it matches the size of some current NFC chips. Though no one can say anything for sure, a Japanese blog, Macotakara, also speculated that a hole near the next iPod Touch's camera also hints at an NFC chip.

August 22, 2012

It may sport a 4-inch display from LG

Reuters reportedthat LG has started mass producing a display that integrates "in-cell multitouch technology." Both LG and Samsung are known suppliers of iPhone and iPad parts, so it's easy to understand why this new touch screen may be destined for the iPhone 5. The new display would relinquish the need for sensors and glass, which will make the device even lighter.

August 21, 2012

One more month until it's here...no really

Citing a "trusted Verizon employee," TechCrunch received more evidence that the September 21 unveiling date for the new iPhone may be true after all. Verizon employees are forbidden from taking vacation on September 21 through 30, and while the company gave no explanation, these particular dates support the rumor that the iPhone 5 will most likely be released on the 21st. No word yet on how certain Verizon workers, whose birthdays happen to fall on those dates, plan to "call in sick" anyway.

August 15, 2012

It will be a hit

Based on numerous news reports pointing to a September launch of the iPhone 5, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster estimates that Apple will sell 26 million to 28 million devices overall. So yeah, a lot of people should buy it.

LTE in Korea

The rumor of 4G LTE support in the next iPhone is nothing new, but here's a little more fuel for that fire. The Korea Times says Apple has been negotiating with two Korean mobile carriers, SK Telecom and KT, to provide the iPhone 5 through their LTE networks. Though readers in other countries may be asking, "What about me?," chances are good that if a 4G iPhone comes to Korea, it will land in other markets, as well.

August 14, 2012

Again, a thinner screen

A patent awarded to Apple covers a new LCD screen technology that integrates the touch sensors with the actual display circuits, reducing the space taken up by the screen. The new technology is an improvement over the current technique, which places the touch sensors on top of the screen and naturally leads to a thicker display. This "Touch screen liquid crystal display" could eventually lead to thinner and lighter displays.

August 13, 2012

Sept. 12 means preorders, too

While it has already been rumored that the new iPhone may be unveiled on September 12 (with a retail launch on September 21), iMore reported that preorders of the new device may also begin on September 12 as well. International orders are anticipated to begin later, on October 5. Customers are expected to receive their new handsets nine days later.

August 12, 2012

Say hello to a smaller SIM card

Leaked photos posted on the user forum WeiPhone purportedly show the new iPhone's motherboard/logicboard with a smaller SIM card slot. According to 9to5Mac, these photos would be the first "real-world appearance" of the nano-SIM that Apple has already been pushing for as the standard.

August 10, 2012

A bigger battery

For those of you who lament about smartphone battery life, a photo of the allegedly new iPhone's battery suggests a slight bump in capacity. The current iPhone 4S sports a 1,430mAh battery, but the photo, posted on 9to5Mac, shows a 1,440mAh battery. The battery also jumped to 3.8 from 3.7 volts. Though the spec improvements are minimal, these changes in battery power are said to account for the 4G LTE capabilities of the new iPhone.

August 7, 2012

Back to the taller screen

One of the most popular iPhone 5 rumors surfaced again when 9to5Mac reported that Apple has been testing a taller display for its next handset. 9to5Mac used iOS development tools to simulate a 640x1,136-pixel-resolution screen, which gave the phone five rows of icons stacked vertically above the dock, instead of the four displayed with iOS 5.

Now a 9-pin connector

We've already heard that Apple might shrink the iPhone's 30-pin connector to either 19 or 8 pins, but now the possibility of a 9-pin connector is afloat. 9to5Mac says it found a code string for a 9-pin connector in the latest beta version of iOS 6. It's important to keep in mind, though, that until Apple issues the final release of iOS 6 the company will continue to add and remove strings as it tests the operating system.

August 6, 2012

Every iOS device will get a new dock connector

According to iMore, all new devices in the iOS family will be getting an updated, smaller dock connector. These products include the iPhone 5, the new iPod nanos and touches, the ever-so-mysterious iPad mini, and the latest generation of the iPad. Though rumors of a smaller dock connector have been circulating around the new iPhone for some time, it makes sense that other Apple handsets would follow suit.

An even smaller SIM

Alleged iPhone 5 part photos from a French Web site show a slightly smaller Home button and a narrower SIM card tray than in the iPhone 4/4S. The possibility of a nano-SIM has surfaced previously. If true, it could make more space for a larger battery.

August 2, 2012

The dock connector shrinks down to 8-pin

Currently, the iPhone has a 30-pin connector, but rumors have been rolling out that it'll shrink down considerably. Though we've already heard the 19-pin theory, iLounge reported that it may be smaller than that. According to two separate sources, not only will the new iPhone sport an 8-pin connector, but also new iPad and iPod units will have it, too.

The screen ships out in August

Sharp, a Japanese company that is producing the screen for Apple's new iPhone, said it will begin shipping its models out. Though there hasn't been any official confirmation of the handset's launch date, the fact that Sharp's president, Takashi Okuda, told reporters in Tokyo that the screen will ship out now is consistent with a 2012 launch.

July 30, 2012

Unveiling may be on Sept. 12

iMore reported that Apple may unveil the new iPhone and the elusive iPad Mini on September 12. The former will then go on sale nine days later, on September 21. This date has also been corroborated by the French site, App4Phone.fr, which cited Chinese manufacturing sources for its intel. iMore did not report any retail dates for the iPad Mini, however.

More iPhone 5 footage has been released

Last month, a video purporting to show the new iPhone was released on the Interwebs, and a flurry of speculation followed. Today, another video has sprouted up, posted by Japanese site Macotakara. Though it's best to take this one with a grain of salt as well, the featured device is consistent with past rumors that the new iPhone will have a taller display, a smaller dock connector port, a relocated headphone jack, and a new back design.

July 27, 2012

The NFC idea is getting tossed around again

The evidence is more substantial than from your run-of-the-mill press "insider": a patent application by Apple itself revealed an NFC chip imbedded into several Apple products, including an iPhone. The patent is titled "System and Method For Simplified Control of Electronic Devices," and illustrates the NFC acting as a remote control for televisions, standalone cameras, and DVRs.

Maybe that smaller dock really is coming

An iPhone case manufacturer in China posted a picture of its newest iPhone 5 case, and threw in a picture of the supposed device, too. Not only do we see that it's a little taller than the current model, but a side shot of the handset's bottom reveals a shorter pin connector. This further corroborates existing rumors that the dock is going to shrink.

July 24, 2012

Apple ambiguously hints at 'fall refresh' during earnings call

During Apple's third-quarter earnings conference call, CEO Tim Cook vaguely responded to an analyst's question about a "fall product transition." Cook said that "there's an incredible anticipation out there for a future product" and that based on what Apple has delivered in the past, this amount of speculation is "reasonable." All right, Cook, we get it. Mum's the word.

July 23, 2012

A smaller dock, once again

Reuters reported that the new iPhone's Dock connector port will indeed be smaller. Its current 30-pin port is expected to shrink down to a 19-pin connector. This will give more room on the bottom of the device for a headphone jack, which for now rests on the top of the iPhone.

July 22, 2012

Production has started in Shanghai

According to a Taipei-based report, manufacturing company Pegatron has already started building the new iPhone. Based in Taiwan, the company has begun production in its Shanghai factory. It is also expected to produce the new version of the iPad, reported Digitimes.

July 19, 2012

Wait for the fourth quarter

During the company's quarterly conference call, Verizon CFO Fran Shammo hinted at possible timing for the next iPhone with a vague reference that the carrier expects to launch a major phone in the fourth quarter.

July 18, 2012

More new cases

Possible new iPhone cases are showing up from Chinese sources. One comes complete with a rectangular cutout on the bottom, presumably where Apple's reportedly tweaked dock connector will be.

July 17, 2012

It'll have a thinner screen

The Wall Street Journal reportsthat the new iPhone's display will incorporate "in-cell technology." Already manufactured by LCD screen makers including Sharp, LG Display, and Japan Display, in-cell technology enables a screen's touch sensors and LCD be consolidated into one single layer. This would result in a thinner screen and a cheaper production price.

July 16, 2012

A stockpile of SIMs

The Financial Times reports that wireless carriers in Europe are stockpiling nano-SIM chips in anticipation of Apple including the new technology in the next iteration of the iPhone. Smaller than regular SIM cards, they could allow Apple to include a bigger battery in its next handset. The company started using nano-SIMs in 2010 in the first iPad.

July 15, 2012

Taller phone with a center camera

The Taiwan-based blog Apple.pro posts photos of an alleged iPhone frame that is as wide as the iPhone 4S, but taller. That would allow for a 4-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:9.

It's already in production

Production of the next iPhone has already begun, a Japanese-language Apple blog claims. The Macotakara blog cites listings for iPhone 5 cases on a Chinese site as proof of its claim and it says the back of the new iPhone has both glass and aluminum.

July 12, 2012

Preorders now accepted

Reuters reports that sellers on Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao are taking preorders for the iPhone 5 for between 1,000 yuan ($160) and 6,999 yuan ($1,100). Reuters also says that sellers are listing the device's specifications and showing mockup images in order to entice buyers.

July 10, 2012

New engineering samples

Tech site GottaBeMobile offers photos and speculation about a new iPhone and a smaller iPad of "a trusted source inside the Apple supply chain." Though the iPhone mockup is nothing more than milled aluminum, the noteworthy changes are a taller screen and what appears to be a hole for a microphone between where the rear camera and LED flash have been on the iPhone 4 and 4S.

July 5, 2012

A quad-core A6 chip

The not-always-reliable DigiTimes says that Apple's next-generation iPhone will be powered by a quad-core ARM processor based on Samsung's Exynos 4 architecture.

June 28, 2012

It's probably going to be a huge success

In a reportto investors, JPMorgan analyst Mark Moskowitz, said that the next iPhone will dominate 2013. With its "hardware enhancements and software-driven services," Moskowitz believes Apple's newest phone will be the industry lead and will show strong sales.

June 25, 2012

It'll have NFC capabilities

The coding from two iPhone 5 prototypes may hint at Near Field Communication capabilities, according to 9to5Mac. NFC chips have already been featured in Android devices for Google Wallet and Android Beam, so this may mean that Apple is joining the mobile payments industry. This will coincide nicely with its launch of Passbook, an iOS 6 feature that lets users store electronic versions of receipts, tickets, and other merchant information.

June 21, 2012

It's a world phone

In addition to having a new design and a slightly larger screen, the next iPhone will support global LTE networks, making it a true world phone. And by keeping support for 3G networks, Sterne Agee analyst Shaw Wu says that Apple will be able to support the Chinese market.

June 20, 2012

A smaller dock connector

TechCrunch reports that three independent manufacturers have affirmed that the next iPhone will have a smaller 19-pin port. According to earlier rumors, this type of connector is supposedly going to make its way into all of Apple's future mobile devices. While the 30-pin connector is what the iPhone maker has been using for years, a smaller port will create more space in the internal structure of the device.

June 18, 2012

After WWDC 2012, more rumors spread about a bigger iPhone

Now that software developers are getting their hands on iOS 6, more hints about the new iPhone are emerging. Most notably, of a new Auto Layout feature that lets developers set parameters for certain UI elements. According to one developer that TechCrunch spoke to, Auto Layout is a necessity for Apple before it can launch devices with different resolutions -- implying that perhaps the next generation may have a different resolution than the last.

June 14, 2012

You may be able to swap out the camera lens

In a move that sounds nothing like Apple, a published patent application suggests that the new iPhone's back panel would be removable, allowing users to switch out the camera lens. This is highly unusual, since Apple has always shipped its handsets completely sealed.

June 7, 2012

The new generation will be gray, metal, and sleek all over

After several reported rumors about the iPhone's new look, a worker from a parts reseller company called ETrade Supply has now provided a video. Though its authenticity is still up in the air, at face value, the video shows the iPhone 5 sporting a taller and thinner build, a relocated headphone jack (it's at the bottom instead of the top), a smaller dock connecter, and an aluminum back plate.

June 6, 2012

It may have a 16:9 aspect ratio and HD front-facing camera

People who use the iPhone's front-facing camera for vanity shots and Web chatting, rejoice. Mingchi Kuo, an analyst from KGI, believes the new iPhone will sport a 4.08-inch screen, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a high-def front-facing camera. In his report, Kuo also says he believes the rear-facing camera will still retain its 8-megapixel spec, but its maximum aperture will jump from 2.4 to 2.2.

June 4, 2012

iPhone 5 may launch in September

In addition to the iPad Mini, an analyst from Topeka Capital Markets said that the iPhone 5 will likely launch in September. According to AppleInsider, the analyst, Brian White, cited sources from inside Apple's supply chain in Taipei.

May 31, 2012

Latest iPhone 5 leak teases more RAM, map tweaks

9to5Mac posts purported details of a development version of the hardware, and iOS 6, the next major version of iOS. Among the details is that the next iPhone will sport 1GB of RAM, up from the 512MB found in the iPhone 4S. Details are less specific about 4G capabilities, and how much faster the processor will be.

That pesky taller iPhone 5 screen pops up on video

Japanese Apple blog Macotakara publishes a visual comparison of the mystery screen part that's been floating around, next to the existing iPhone to show just how much bigger the screen would be. The the two notable changes are that the screen is taller, and that the FaceTime camera has been moved to the very top, center of the device, like on the iPad.

May 29, 2012

Photos of purported iPhone 5 leak onto the Web

A host of new photos have emerged from two sources who claim the devices in the pictures are actually Apple's next-generation iPhone. 9to5Mac posts photos that look like the back plate of a new iPhone model allegedly from a Chinese supplier. Similarly MacRumors published an additional set from repair firm uBreakiFix with the same part.

iPhone 5 likely to launch by Sept. or Oct., says another analyst

RBC analyst Amit Daryanani says Apple's next iPhone is coming in September or October, similar to the time last year when Apple rolled out the iPhone 4S. Daryanani added that the device will sport 4G/LTE technology and be fully redesigned.

Yep, Apple owns iPhone5.com now

Following a successful complaint filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization to gain control of the iPhone5.com domain, Apple is now listed as the owner of the domain.

May 22, 2012

Taller iPod Touch screen parts already spotted in the wild

Macrumors posts photos of white and black front panels, said to belong to Apple's next-generation iPod Touch and sourced from an unnamed supplier. Of note, the area for the screen measures 4.1 inches diagonally as opposed to the 3.5 inches, which has been the same for all four generations of the device. Additionally, the site posts shots of alleged front and rear camera parts, as well as the home button, all said to be headed for the the next iPhone.

May 17, 2012

Is Apple the new owner of iPhone5.com?

Apple is the likely winner in a complaint it filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization to gain control of the iPhone5.com domain. The WIPO concluded an investigation into the domain on Apple's behalf, though the site still doesn't go anywhere.

iPhone 5 launching with 3.95-inch display, more pixels?

Citing sources, Apple blog 9to5Mac says Apple's testing two iPhones with larger displays at its headquarters, one of which will be released. The blog adds that the screen has a 3.95-inch display, which would be up from the iPhone's current 3.5-inch option.

May 16, 2012

More rumors pop up about that 4-inch screen

Looks like that 4-inch screen may be happening after all, now that the more reliable Wall Street Journal's the one reporting it. According to one of the paper's sources, Apple has been tapping for larger screens from its suppliers (which include LG, Sharp, and Japan Display) to compete with Android devices.

May 4, 2012

iPhone touch-panel shipments on the decline

Citing unnamed sources, Digitimes says shipments of touch panels will be down 15 percent to 20 percent compared to the first quarter as Apple prepares to transition to its next handset.

May 3, 2012

iPhone 5 launching with 4-inch screen, new Dock connector?

Apple's next iPhone will have a 4-inch screen and a thinner, taller body according to iLounge. Citing an unnamed source, the site said Apple's next iPhone will be 10mm taller, and 2mm thinner than the iPhone 4/4S. The handset is also said to be getting a new dock connector that's considerably smaller and "closer to a pill shape."

May 1, 2012

Alleged iPhone 5 SIM card tray surfaces

The next iPhone may not be all that different from current versions if an allegedly leaked part is to be believed. Spare parts site SW-BOX.com posts photos and details of a SIM card tray it says belongs to the next iPhone. The part is nearly identical to the one offered in the iPhone 4 and 4S with very minor cosmetic differences.

April 26, 2012

Apple, HTC planning fall launches on Verizon's network, report says

Boy Genius Report says it has insider knowledge of Verizon's summer and fall smartphone roadmap. The outlet said that the iPhone is once again slated for a fall release.

April 25, 2012

Sprint confirms unlimited data plan for next iPhone

If the next iteration of the iPhone arrives with LTE, Sprint will continue to offer a no-strings unlimited plan, CEO Dan Hesse told CNET. "I'm not anticipating the unlimited plan would change by that point," Hesse said in an interview. "That's our distinctive differentiator."

April 19, 2012

It'll be released in October due to supply issues

There have been many guesses about when the device will come out, but based on research, Piper Jaffray, an investment banking firm, says that the iPhone is likely due out in October. This is because the company speculated to be making the iPhone's LTE 28-nanometer chip, Qualcomm, is having supply shortages and is struggling to keep up with demand.

April 18, 2012

It'll be made of liquid, Liquidmetal that is

The rumor that Apple is ditching the iPhone's glass has surfaced again. This time from a Korean new site, ETnews, which reportedthat the iPhone 5 may be made out of Liquidmetal. In late 2010, Apple acquired a license for Liquidmetal, but has only used it for the iPhone's SIM ejector tool.

April 9, 2012

Different chip, different body

Several iPhone rumors from varying media sources suggest that the iPhone will be more robust, both inside and out. Business Insider reported that it'll have a 4-inch screen and a unibody case, and 9to5Mac claims it'll be equipped with an A5X chip.

Foxconn has no idea when it'll come out, now guesses an October debut

Oh, Foxconn, manufacturing as many rumors as it does iPhones. According to the head of HR at its Taiyuan facilities, the iPhone 5 will be released in October, despite the fact that a week ago, a Foxconn hiring recruiter said it'll come out in June. Kotaku translated an article in South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper that reported this bit of news, and as always, we suggest you take this October estimate with a large ounce of skepticism.

April 2, 2012

It's going to take a lot of labor

In a recorded conversation aired by TV Tokyo, a Foxconn recruiter said that the reason the company needed to hire 18,000 new workers was because the iPhone will be due out in June. This extra manpower further supports the idea of the device's summer release.

March 23, 2012

Perhaps it'll be equipped with a new dock plug

Aside from more LTE rumors (this time coming from iMore), new iPhone 5 rumors are surmising that the upcoming device will come with a new dock plug. This time, it may be smaller to make room for the device's other components.

March 21, 2012

It might get a 4.6-inch screen

For those who have been dissatisfied with the iPhone's usual 3.5-inch screen, Reuters reported that the new iPhone may get a bigger display, as a South Korean media outlet says Apple is putting in orders with suppliers for a 4.6-inch Retina Display. This may allow the company more room to update the chips inside the new iPhone, perhaps adding the A5X, for example.

February 3, 2012

It's still going to be expensive

Citigroup analysts who met with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Chief Financial Officer Peter Oppenheimer reported that Apple did not feel the need to make cheaper phones. During the meeting, Oppenheimer suggested that the company will keep making "great products," and believed customers will still be willing to pay for them. Furthermore, the iPhone 5 is rumored to offer both LTE and TD-SCDMA, which is a 3G standard used in China.

February 3

Apple has its sights on June?

As reported by the Chinese newspaper Commercial Times, Apple may be going back to June as its go-to release month. Last time, the iPhone 4 was released in October, but rumor has it that the iPhone 5 may be coming to the Worldwide Developers Conference, which is scheduled for June 10 through the 15.

January 25

It could be the summer

A source at Foxconn leads 9to5Mac to report that Apple is readying an iPhone with a 4-inch (or larger) display for release this summer. Apparently, the new device will retain the shape of the iPhone 4 and 4S, while being longer and wider. The blog also says that Apple has a few sample devices "floating around."

January 3

Or maybe the fall

Analyst Tavis McCourt of Morgan Keegan says that the iPhone 5 will arrive in the fall of this year and that it will be a "significant revenue and earnings growth driver." Keegan doesn't say how the handset will differ; perhaps it could be slimmer or have a metal back.

September 30, 2011

Double the storage?

The same 9to5Mac source who spotted new iPhone models in Apple's retail system says that a 64GB iPhone could also be in the cards. This isn't the first time we've heard talk about a higher-capacity iPhone. In mid-April, Vietnamese site Tinhte posted a video of a white iPhone boasting 64GB of storage--the same site that got ahold of the iPhone 4 ahead of its official announcement.

New iPhone spotted in Apple's inventory

As a follow-up to the September 28 story, both 9to5Mac and SlashGear report that a phone with the code-name N94 has been discovered in Apple's inventory system and is believed to be the iPhone 5. Information on the label also points to it being a dual-mode CDMA/GSM phone.

September 29

iPhone 5 to have bigger screen, HSPA+

A pair of stories from PC Watch in Japan and CNET France resurfaces rumors that the iPhone 5 will offer HSPA+ support, which will allow for theoretical download speeds of up to 21Mbps, and feature a larger (4.2 or 4.3 inches) 960x540-pixel qHD touch screen.

September 28

New iPhones, iPods in Apple's retail system

There is debate over whether Apple will introduce more than one iPhone on October 5, but if 9to5Mac's tipster is right, it will be more than one. According to the source, there are two new iPhone models floating around Apple's retail system, with one possibly being an entry-level 8GB version of the iPhone 4. In addition, three new iPod Touch models were also spotted in the system.

September 27

1GB RAM and voice control?

Through a "reliable source," TUAW says the iPhone 5 will include a whopping 1GB of RAM and a voice-control system known as the Assistant.

September 24

No vacation in October

According to AppleInsider, Apple is telling staffers at its retail stores that they can't go on vacation during the second week of October.

September 23

A defect in iPhone 5 panels?

Taiwan's DigiTimes says Apple supplier Wintek is finding a "delayed bubble" defect in some of the iPhone 5 panels it has produced. According to the publication, though it's unknown what the defect does to the screen, it appears after touch-panel lamination and during assembly.

September 21

Even Al Gore says there will be more than one

At the Discovery Invest Leadership Summit in South Africa, former vice president and Apple board member Al Gore said, "Not to mention the new iPhones coming out next month."

iPhone 5 to debut Oct. 4

All Things Digital predicts that Apple will debut its iPhone 5 on October 4, with new Chief Executive Tim Cook leading the show.

September 20

T-Mobile says no

According to a leaked document, T-Mobile Chief Marketing Officer Cole Brodman told employees that the carrier would not carry the iPhone 5 this year.

September 19

Two iPhones by the end of the year

J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Moskowitz tells Fortune that he expects Apple to release two new iPhones before the end of the year. One will be a brand-new model with a different appearance, and the other will be a souped-up iPhone 4 model called the "iPhone 4-plus."

September 15

Possible iPhone 5 cases emerge

Accessory maker Case-Mate briefly posts renderings of a line of cases for a new iPhone. They suggest that the forthcoming handset will have a rounded aluminum backing, similar to the iPad 2's design. The images are quickly replaced with a generic notifications page, but Boy Genius Report managed to post them on its Web site.

iPhone 5 on Oct. 15

While chatting with French reporters at a business conference, France Telecom CEO Stephane Richard said the iPhone 5 will debut on October 15.

September 12

Vodafone spills the beans

U.K. carrier Vodafone briefly lists the iPhone5 on its Web site in both 16GB and 32GB editions and in black and white.

September 9

A Sprint iPhone by October 15

A leaked Sprint memo informs the carrier's employees of a vacation blackout from September 30 through October 15 due to the "possibility" of a major phone launch.

Sprint iPhone with unlimited data?

Bloomberg predicts that Sprint will not only have the new iPhone in mid-October, but also that the carrier will offer the handset with an unlimited data plan to "distinguish" it from the AT&T and Verizon models.

September 8

150,000 iPhones a day

Taiwan's DigiTimes cites anonymous industry sources to report that China's Foxconn Electronics, which has manufactured iPhones in the past, is currently producing 150,000 iPhone 5 units a day.

Sprint and the iPhone 5

Beatweek says that Sprint is installing network repeaters at Apple retail stores to ensure that potential iPhone 5 buyers can find a strong signal for testing the device on the carrier's cellular network.

September 4

Battle of the Best Buy leaks

Boy Genius Report says a leaked internal document from the retailer puts the iPhone 5 launch date at sometime during the first week in October, with preorders beginning as early as the first full week of September. Sprint, too, will get the device, according to the BGR story. But wait--This Is My Next has its own leaked Best Buy info: a mysterious "Apple fixture Installation" at an unnamed Best Buy location suggests an October 21 debut for the gadget, according to the blog.

September 2

Thinner, longer, wider

Tech enthusiast site M.I.C. Gadget claims that new iPhone cases being sold by online vendor Alibaba and other Chinese retailers show a slimmer design for the next version of the handset. Not only will it be as thin as an iPod Touch, but also the mute switch is moved to the other side, the overall design is wider and longer, and it will have tapered edges.

August 31

New antenna

Accessory maker Ideal Case posts a photo of what it says is the new antenna design for the iPhone 4S/iPhone 5. Exactly what those differences are, however, is unclear and the photos were posted without a back story.

August 29

Same-size display

DigiTimes rebuts earlier rumors that the iPhone 5 will have a 4-inch display. Instead, DigiTimes says that the new handset will keep the current touch-screen size of 3.5 inches, or will grow slightly larger to 3.7 inches. Apple will, however, adopt a design with a thinner bezel for the display panel, which would make it appear larger.

August 24

T-Mobile, too

Citing "a contact within T-Mobile," Apple-tracking blog MacTrast says the U.S. carrier will be getting a version of the iPhone 5 that will run on the company's 3G network sometime in "early to mid-October."

August 23

Sprint gets its turn

According to The Wall Street Journal, Sprint will start selling the iPhone 5 alongside Verizon Wireless and AT&T in mid-October.

Apple's TV commercials

AppleInsider says that Apple has begun production on television advertisements to promote the iPhone 5 that will run the first week of October.

August 22

A dual-mode iPhone 5

A source tells TechCrunch that at least one variant of the the iPhone 5 will be a world phone with support for both CDMA and GSM networks.

No flash on front camera

Though previous rumors indicated that the iPhone 5 will have a front-facing LED flash, 9to5mac cites a leak in the parts distribution chain that suggests otherwise.

August 19

AT&T expects a busy October

According to Boy Genius Report, the next iPhone will launch in early October. The blog says an AT&T vice president has reportedly warned employees to "expect things to get really, really busy in the next 35 to 50 days, so prepare your teams accordingly."

August 17

An October 7 release

9To5Mac says that Apple is considering an October 7 release for the iPhone 5 with preorders starting September 30. If that date is correct, the company would hold an unveiling event in early September.

Carriers testing LTE iPhones

Boy Genius Report says that at least one carrier is testing an iPhone with support for LTE networks.

August 16

LTE in Apple stores

Citing an anonymous source, Engadget reports that LTE equipment is being installed at a major Apple store. The equipment supports the 700MHz band of spectrum, which could be used by AT&T or T-Mobile.

August 12

iPhone 5 mockups

Apple news and rumor site MacRumors commissioned CiccareseDesign to create mockups of the iPhone 5 based on the original leaked case designs. The renderings show a sleek handset with a 4-inch display and elongated Home button.

Apple prepping iPhone reveal for September 7 event?

According to Japanese Web site Kodawarisan, Apple is planning a media event for September 7 where it will unveil its new iPod lineup and perhaps the iPhone 5. But before you clear all appointments for September 7, another report by AppleNApps says the company will hold a separate event for the occasion, where Apple will not only introduce the iPhone 5 but also a cloud-based iPhone.

August 4

China Telecom to get two new iPhones?

A report by China-based Sohu.com says Apple and China Telecom have reached a "preliminary agreement" to start selling the iPhone before the end of October. And it's not just any iPhone, it's rumored to be the iPhone 5 alongside a "simplified" iPhone 4.

August 3

10 million handsets in September

DigiTimes says that Pegatron will produce 10 million iPhone 5 units. According to an unnamed source, the handsets will ship to Apple in September, which would pave the way for a release any time after that.