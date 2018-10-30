iPad Pro 2018 vs. iPad Pro 2017 vs. iPad 2018: Everything that's new and different

Riding high on the launch of its iPhone XS and iPhone XR, Apple announced the much-anticipated iPad Pro 2018 today. There's just one problem. With two screen sizes, two connectivity options and four storage capacities, separating specs get confusing fast. Double that when you compare the new iPad Pros to last year's models (which are no longer on sale) and to the regular iPad, which you can still buy.
Luckily, the chart below will help you break down what's new and different.
The iPad Pro for 2018 is a notable upgrade that embraces a rounded-corner design, ditches the home button for Face ID (like the iPhone) and yanks out Apple's proprietary Lightning connector port in favor of USB-C. That means you'll be able to use the iPad Pro to easily connect to other devices, like a DSLR camera. You'll also be able to charge your phone using the iPad's battery reserves, a feature within the USB-C standard.
iPad Pro 2018 vs. iPad Pro 2017 vs. iPad 2018 specs
|
|iPad Pro 2018 (11)
|iPad Pro 2018 (12.9)
|iPad Pro 2017 (12.9)
|iPad Pro 2017 (10.5)
|iPad 2018
|Display resolution
|2,388 x 1,668-pixel resolution
|12.9-inch; 2,732 x 2,048-pixel resolution
|12.9-inch; 2,732 x 2,048-pixel resolution
|10.5-inch; 2,224 x 1,668-pixel resolution
|9.7-inch; 2,048 x 1,536-pixel resolution
|Pixel density (ppi)
|264ppi
|264ppi
|264ppi
|264ppi
|264ppi
|Rear camera
|12-megapixel; 4K video recording
|12-megapixel; 4K video recording
|12-megapixel; 4K video recording
|12-megapixel; 4K video recording
|8-megapixel; 1080p video recording
|FaceTime front-facing camera
|7-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|1.2-megapixel
|Processor
|A12X
|A12X
|A10X
|A10X
|A10
|Dimensions
|9.7x7x0.23 inches
|11x8.5x0.23 inches
|12x8.7x0.27 inches
|9.8x6.8x0.24 inches
|9.4x6.6x0.29 inches
|Weight
|1.03 lbs. (both models)
|1.39 lbs. (Wi-Fi); 1.4 lbs. (LTE)
|1.49 lbs. (Wi-Fi); 1.53 lbs. (LTE)
|1.03 lbs. (Wi-Fi); 1.05 lbs. (LTE)
|1.03 lbs. (Wi-Fi); 1.05 lbs. (LTE)
|Battery
|Up to 10 hours strenuous use over Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours over cellular
|Up to 10 hours strenuous use over Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours over cellular
|Up to 10 hours strenuous use over Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours over cellular
|Up to 10 hours strenuous use over Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours over cellular
|Up to 10 hours strenuous use over Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours over cellular
|Connector port
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Lightning; Apple Smart Connector
|Lightning; Apple Smart Connector
|Lightning
|Apple Pencil-compatibility
|Yes; 2nd generation
|Yes; 2nd generation
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Unlock with
|Face ID
|Face ID
|Touch ID
|Touch ID
|Touch ID
|SIM card support for cellular model
|Nano-SIM; eSIM
|Nano-SIM; eSIM
|Nano-SIM; embedded
|Nano-SIM; embedded
|Nano-SIM; included
|Works with Smart Keyboard Folio?
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No; works with Bluetooth keyboard
|Audio
|
|
|Four-speaker
|Four-speaker
|Two-speaker
|Memoji/Animoji support
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Capacity and price: Wi-Fi models
|$799 (64GB) / $949 (256GB) / $1,149 (512GB) / $1,549 (1T)
|$999 (64GB) / $1,149 (256GB) / $1,349 (512GB) / $1,749 (1T)
|$799 (64GB) / $949 (256GB) / $1,149 (512GB)
|$649 (64GB) / $799 (215GB) / $999 (512GB)
|$329 (32GB) / $429 (64GB)
|Capacity and price: LTE models
|$949 (64GB) / $1,099 (256GB) / $1,299 (512GB) / $1,699 (1T)
|$1,149 (64GB) / $1,299 (256GB) / $1,499 (512GB) / $1,899 (1T)
|$929 (64GB) / $1,079 (256GB) / $1,279 (512GB)
|$779 (64GB) / $929 (215GB) / $1,129 (512GB)
|$459 (32GB) / $559 (128GB)
