iOS 11 adds ability to disable Touch ID with 'cop button'

A new feature lets iPhone users quickly tap the power button to call 911 and prevent unwarranted logins.

The new setting was discovered by Twitter users in Apple's iOS 11 public beta.

 Apple has a new feature to easily disable Touch ID in iOS 11.

The feature, which is designed to aid calls for emergencies, allows users to quickly tap the power button five times to call 911 on an iPhone 7. A CNET reviews editor tested and confirmed the feature Thursday after seeing multiple reports.

While this won't automatically dial emergency services, it brings up the option to call 911 or temporarily disable Touch ID until the iPhone's owner enters their passcode. 

The new setting was first discovered by Twitter users in the iOS 11 public beta. They've since nicknamed the feature a "cop button," notably after the FBI's attempt to force Apple to unlock an iPhone used by Syed Farook, who killed 14 people in a 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California. 

The incident led to a highly publicized war of words last year between the tech giant and the US government over security and privacy. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

