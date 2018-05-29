James Martin/CNET

We're about a week away from seeing what iOS 12 will be like, but in the meantime the latest version of iOS 11 is here to download. iOS 11.4 is here, bringing an overdue feature promised last year: AirPlay 2.

AirPlay 2 is all about multiroom audio, and it also brings stereo dual-HomePod music playback to HomePods. AirPlay 2 will work on Apple TV, iPhones and iPads.

But another key feature in iOS is the long-expected addition of Messages in iCloud, which syncs across all devices and deletes iMessages across everything, so you won't get quite as spammed. It also backs up iMessages so that any new device in the account can get old iMessages without restoring a backup.

Messages in iCloud will use end-to-end encryption, and uses cloud storage instead of local storage for message archives and attachments. And it also works with SMS across devices.

Now Playing: Watch this: 3 new features in iOS 11.4

The update was pushed out to compatible iPhone and iPads around 10 a.m. PT Tuesday. The Apple TV is also getting an update to TVOS version 11.4.

Additional coverage:

Editors' note: This is a developing story. We'll have more info soon.