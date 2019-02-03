Intuit Super Bowl 2019 ad introduces #RoboChild, scares world

Screenshot Leslie Katz/CNET

Scared your team will lose the Super Bowl? You may have something far bigger to fear in the form of #RoboChild, a weird-looking kid bot born to the world in Intuit's Super Bowl ad Sunday. In the commercial, the little guy with a head that's a face in the front and mechanical parts in the back stands by his sleeping dad's bed and rouses him with a "Wakey wakey papa."

Judging from the tweets that followed the airing of the ad, it appears RoboChild awakened not just his father, but the nightmares of many a Super Bowl viewer. The ad, which promotes Intuit's TurboTax tax preparation software with a quick flash of the product's name at the end, presumably is meant to underscore one of the company's taglines: "Real humans, not robots."

Well, at least not this robot. "Stop this monstrosity," one Twitter user wrote.

Congrats to #Robochild for vaulting to the head of the line for creepiest #SuperBowl commercial this year. KYAL pic.twitter.com/dLObrwvOnJ — dj iverson (@djiverson) February 3, 2019

Others had questions about RoboChild's dad, specifically why he's sleeping on what appears to be a cot in the basement. Maybe that's where he created RoboChild, or maybe he's just on the outs with RoboChild's mom.

Why was #RoboChild’s “dad” sleeping on a cot in the basement? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) February 3, 2019

Intuit isn't the first company to feature a robot in its Super Bowl ad this year. Alongside Bo Jackson and a mermaid, Sprint's spot featured a few as well.