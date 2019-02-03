Scared your team will lose the Super Bowl? You may have something far bigger to fear in the form of #RoboChild, a weird-looking kid bot born to the world in Intuit's Super Bowl ad Sunday. In the commercial, the little guy with a head that's a face in the front and mechanical parts in the back stands by his sleeping dad's bed and rouses him with a "Wakey wakey papa."
Judging from the tweets that followed the airing of the ad, it appears RoboChild awakened not just his father, but the nightmares of many a Super Bowl viewer. The ad, which promotes Intuit's TurboTax tax preparation software with a quick flash of the product's name at the end, presumably is meant to underscore one of the company's taglines: "Real humans, not robots."
Well, at least not this robot. "Stop this monstrosity," one Twitter user wrote.
Others had questions about RoboChild's dad, specifically why he's sleeping on what appears to be a cot in the basement. Maybe that's where he created RoboChild, or maybe he's just on the outs with RoboChild's mom.
Intuit isn't the first company to feature a robot in its Super Bowl ad this year. Alongside Bo Jackson and a mermaid, Sprint's spot featured a few as well.
Super Bowl 2019
-
reading•Intuit Super Bowl 2019 ad introduces #RoboChild, scares world
-
Feb 4•Super Bowl 2019: 2 Chainz and Adam Scott made a music video you can expense for Expensify
-
Feb 4•RoboChild Superbowl ad is guac with a side of nightmare
-
Feb 4•Super Bowl 2019: Avengers: Endgame trailer shows grim new footage
-
Feb 4•The Hobbs and Shaw Super Bowl trailer is here: Watch The Rock and Jason Statham as frenemies
-
•See All
Discuss: Intuit Super Bowl 2019 ad introduces #RoboChild, scares world
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.