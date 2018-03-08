International Women's Day: Career advice from the women of CNET

On International Women's Day, we're taking a moment to reflect on the achievements of the many women who work here at CNET. All of us hustled to get here, we're proud of what we do, and we're excited to inspire the next generation of women who want to write, create, shoot, think about, share and teach technology and the culture that surrounds it. We collected a few words of advice from a broad cross-section (no pun intended) of our staff and we hope they provide inspiration and wisdom. (Note: We added these tips in the order we received them.)

Liza Babcock

Title: Product manager

Twitter: @LizaCNET

Advice: My favorite piece of advice that I got when I was very first starting out in my career was to never say "I don't know." Even if you don't know, always reply with something along the lines of "I'll find out." It challenges you to be a problem solver, and you quickly become a go-to person for all sorts of things.

Laura K. Cucullu

Title: Senior editor, features and programming

Advice: Are you a grammar geek? There's a place for you. Are you a tech nerd? There's a place for you. Are you both? Believe me, there's a place for you. Find what you love and follow that path.





Patricia Puentes

Title: Engagement editor, CNET en Español

Twitter: @PatriciaPuentes

Advice: If you want to be a journalist, the best advice I can give you is trust in yourself and develop a thick skin. Believe in what you have to offer and don't mind the criticism, it's the only way to find your voice.

Abrar Al-Heeti

Title: Staff reporter, CNET News

Twitter: @alheeti_3

Advice: Do something you strongly believe in and love. Some days are going to be tough, and the passion you have for your work is going to be what pulls you through.





Connie Guglielmo

Title: Editor in chief, CNET News

Twitter: @techledes

Advice: There's a reason the conventional wisdom is a woman might not apply for a job, saying, "Oh, I only have 8 out of the 10 skills they're looking for," while a man might say, "Great! I have 2 out of the 10." Remember that you're your own best advocate, so don't be afraid to go for it and never discount yourself -- if you do that, you're just helping those who want to push you aside.

Laura Martínez

Title: Senior editor, CNET en Español

Twitter: @miblogestublog

Advice: My advice for young journalists ... don't take older journalists' advice. Seriously. My first job as a reporter back in Mexico involved telexes, typewriters and making coffee, a lot of coffee, for my mostly male editors. Instead of following someone else's advice, I just followed my instincts, and while this was scary at the time, it led me to go study abroad, travel the world, learn languages, work as a journalist in several countries and, ultimately, do what I love, in the place where I want to be.

Suan Pineda

Title: Assistant managing editor, CNET en Español

Advice: Persevere and be humble.

Leslie Katz

Title: Culture editor

Twitter: @lesatnews

Advice: Seek out role models and then emulate what you admire most about them. Don't be afraid to ask lots and lots of questions. Always talk to yourself with kindness and respect.

Sasha Zullo

Title: Vice president, business development (Tech, Games & Lifestyle brands), CBS Interactive

Linked In: sasha-zullo

Advice: Adaptability and embracing change are keys to survival in this industry. Ability to pivot on a moment's notice and trying things you've never done before not only keeps you relevant, but makes the job really fun. (Having a positive attitude even if you're scared stiff helps too!)

Joan E. Solsman

Title: Senior reporter

Twitter: @joan_e

Advice: If there's a woman you know and admire in your field, and you feel like you can trust her, let your guard down. Talk to her about your insecurities. Past waves of feminism emphasized our strength as women, which is crucial! But it feels like, in my discussions with successful women in tech and media, we seem to be creating more space to discuss our vulnerabilities. We're not always Wonder Women, and we shouldn't have to be. Talking to each other about the things that make us uncomfortable is crucial, too, because that's the way we band together.

Erin Carson

Title: Staff reporter

Twitter: @ErinCarson

Advice: Make the old white men shake your hand. (In other words, don't let anyone ignore you because you're young and/or a woman.)

Ashlee Clark Thompson

Title: Senior associate editor

Twitter: @AshleeEats

Advice: Embrace your unique perspective and bring that to your work. Stand up for yourself, and don't be afraid to ask for what you're worth.

Lynn La

Title: Senior editor

Twitter: @lynnlaaa

Advice: There will always be people -- acquaintances, colleagues and close friends -- who are more successful than you. And there will always be people less successful than you. The only thing you can control is to make sure you do the best work you can do and be gracious. Put the work in first and do your best not to focus on the others. As Cheryl Strayed would say, your success will have its own "birthday" and you won't know when it will happen. Also, don't plagiarize, don't make up quotes and always ask for the dog's name.

Molly Price

Title: Associate editor

Twitter: @MrsMollyPrice

Advice: Any experience can teach you something if you let it. Don't be afraid to step up to the plate and try new things. It's the best way to discover your passions and talents.

Sharon Profis

Title: Executive editor

Twitter: @sharonprofis

Advice: If you don't ask, the answer will always be "no." Don't be afraid to ask for what you want or need, even when it feels uncomfortable. The more you use your voice, the easier it gets.

Sarah Tew

Title: Photographer

Twitter: @sarahtew

Instagram: @sarahtewnyc

Advice: Talent is just a starting point, hard work and attitude are the key. Always have a personal body of work that nourishes your soul regardless of what you shoot for work. Push yourself to try new things and become a confident expert in whatever niche you choose. Competitive creative fields require a thick skin -- your work will be rejected a lot no matter how good you are. Staying on top of new software, equipment and techniques is the fun part -- running any creative business requires constant learning and upkeep (SEO, website maintenance, financial planning, etc) behind the scenes, as well as great people skills for client relations.

Claudia Cruz

Title: Technology reporter, CNET en Español

Twitter: @cruznews

Advice: It's never too early to start speaking up because you may encourage others to do the same. Oh, and absolutely be yourself!

Bridget Carey

Title: Senior editor

Twitter: @BridgetCarey

Advice: Don't wait for someone to offer you the chance to do the work you're passionate about. If you love tech journalism, start writing, start filming -- just get your thoughts and voice out there. It's OK if it's not perfect! I started doing tech review videos as an experiment from a bedroom webcam, and I had no previous video experience when I started. (Much of it was cringe-tastic.) But I learned from every project, and I improved by surrounding myself with talented people who shared my passion for storytelling and journalism. Listen to advice from those with experience, but don't take criticism personally. Instead, let it lift you up to be even better next time.

Xiomara Blanco

Title: Associate editor

Twitter: @zeeohmara

Advice: To young women with aspirations, follow your passion with patience, even if you don't know exactly what it is. It tends to be right under your nose, whether you smell it or not.

Caitlin Petrakovitz

Title: Engagement editor

Twitter: @misscp

Advice: As a woman in a tech (or tech-adjacent) field, there will be no shortage of roadblocks in your journey -- but there will always be allies. Seek them out, find them, use their help and influence to help change the status quo. Never let anyone tell you something cannot be done; there is *always* a way, despite what the establishment has always done, and it's up to you to find it and make it happen.

Rochelle Garner

Title: Features editor, CNET News

Twitter: @rochellegarner

Advice: Don't be afraid to push for an answer. Don't accept answers that don't say anything.

Anne Dujmovic

Title: Associate editor, CNET News

Twitter: @adujmo

Advice: Don't be afraid to ask for what you want. Don't let your fear of failure keep you from doing something; say yes instead. ("Afraid" and "fear": I see a pattern here.)

Gabby Medecki

Title: Director CNET en Español, CNET Smart Home, CNET Appliances

Linked In: gabriellemedecki

Advice: Remember many of the things you will achieve later in your life are things right now you don't believe you are capable of at all. Trust yourself that you are and have all you need right now.

Lindsey Turrentine

Title: Editor-in-chief, CNET.com

Twitter: @lturrentine

Advice: My advice is for men and women alike: Make room for your voice -- speak up! -- then add more voices by amplifying the voices that matter to you, especially in the arena where your passions play out. If you listen, you will find the voices of women no matter your field. We all benefit from those words.

Ladan Nafissi

Title: VP, business intelligence and research

Advice: There is no such thing as "Super Women." Life is about choices. You can't do it all. If today was the last day of your life, what will you remember and what will you regret? Prioritize your life accordingly.

Vanessa Hand Orellana

Title: Senior editor

Twitter: @vanehand

Advice: Figure out what it is that you're passionate about and then see how you can transform your passion into success for your company. There's no better motivator than making what you love resonate at a broader scale and have it bring results.

Ashley Esqueda

Title: Senior editor

Twitter: @ashleyesqueda

Advice: Be inspired by your heroes, but never forget that your voice is the thing that makes you different than everyone else out there. Also, lift up other women in your field -- there's room for more than one token female, and constructive, friendly competition makes you and your colleagues sharper. Lastly: never read the comments. Unless they're about how amazing you are. Those ones are totally true.