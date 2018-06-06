CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Laptops

Intel's Tiger Rapids two-screen notebook vision informs our mobile future

It's a concept for Intel, but other manufacturers tend to follow where its reference designs lead.

Razer's three-screen Project Valerie was a pipe dream; Intel's two-screen notebook prototypes may never sit on your lap, but will likely be the basis for real products you can buy in the not-so-distant future. Intel's "Tiger Rapids" prototype and other working models provide hints of what we'll see.

While the buzz at Computex 2018 was about previews of two-screen models like Asus'  AI Precog and the update to Lenovo's Yoga Book, it looks like Intel is driving a lot of the designs behind the scenes. PC World got a peek behind the curtain, providing us with a glimpse into that future.

The Tiger Rapids prototype looks like the basis for the two laptops from Asus and Lenovo that debuted at Computex, though a lot more pen-centric, designed to function as more of a real pen-and-paper notebook. It's 4.9mm thick, with a 7.9-inch LCD on the left for Windows and an electronic paper display (EPD) for inking; inside, it runs a seventh-generation Intel Core processor, and has an SSD, Wi-Fi antenna and memory. It charges via the single USB-C port, and Intel says that the battery has lasted for 13 to 15 hours in its testing. 

handwriting-to-text-100759853-orig

The Tiger Rapids prototype, with the EPD display on the right and traditional LCD on the left.

Mark Hachman/IDG

It'd be terrific if the company could work pressure sensitivity into that screen for sketching. And while PC World says the EPD feels natural for inking, a lot of the attraction may depends on the accuracy level of handwriting recognition software when these products come to market.

laptop-mode-front-facing-100759851-orig

Typing on a too-small glass screen isn't fun.

Mark Hachman/IDG

The second device, which has no code name, is designed for two-screen spanning as well as independent displays; they're both traditional LCD color displays, and is reminiscent of convertibles like the Spectre x360 or Lenovo Yoga lines. Like the Yoga Book, you type on one of the screens. Using a QWERTY keyboard on glass isn't very comfortable for more than a few minutes, though.

Now Playing: Watch this: The Asus concept Project Precog is the dream laptop of...
1:02
Computex 2018
Next Article: How Apple sees iOS apps bringing new life to Macs