Intel's new CEO? It's Robert Swan, the guy who's been temping in the job

Credit: Intel Corporation

Intel's interim CEO is getting the full-time gig. On Thursday, the chipmaker named Robert Swan as chief executive officer.

"In my role as interim CEO, I've developed an even deeper understanding of Intel's opportunities and challenges, our people and our customers," Swan said in a release. "When the board approached me to take on the role permanently, I jumped at the chance to lead this special company. This is an exciting time for Intel: 2018 was an outstanding year and we are in the midst of transforming the company to pursue our biggest market opportunity ever."

Swan took over as interim CEO when former CEO Brian Krzanich resigned in June 2018. The surprise resignation came after the company's board learned of a past consensual relationship between the married CEO and an Intel employee, and an investigation confirmed that it violated a nonfraternization policy that applied to all Intel managers.

Swan previously served as the company's chief financial officer since 2016. He has also been elected to Intel's board of directors.