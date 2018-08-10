Intel has invented a new shape for solid state drives: the "ruler." It's a foot-long housing primarily for use in datacenters.
Intel describes its 32TB DC P4500 as "the world's densest SSD." By combining 32 of these "rulers" together you can hold up to 1 petabyte of data -- that's a thousand terabytes.
The new design is intended to reduce cooling costs and take up a fraction of the space of traditional 2.5-inch drives.
The ruler is an enterprise product only. It has its PCIe NVMe connection on one end, so its 12-inch length wouldn't fit if you tried to use it in a consumer system. You can read more from our business-minded colleagues at ZDNet.com.
Discuss: Intel's 32TB 'ruler' SSD is super weird
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.