Intel to launch discrete GPU in 2020

"Intel's first discrete GPU coming in 2020."

That's the minimalist tweet posted today on the official Intel news account, alongside a link to a news story from November. That story was about Raja Koduri, former chief architect of the AMD Radeon Technologies Group. Koduri joined Intel as "chief architect, senior vice president of the newly formed Core and Visual Computing Group and general manager of a new initiative to drive edge computing solutions."

The "discrete GPU" promised by the tweet could be anything: A basic better-than-integrated version that doesn't rely on AMD for a decently performing integrated version like we've seen in the new i7-8750G? A powerful-but-affordable workstation-class processor? A consoles? Or perhaps it could refer to dedicated cryptocurrency units to be used in server farms for cloud gaming.

With consolidation in broadband kicking off, which could potentially hamper the progress of cloud gaming (or begin large-scale acquisition or exclusive partnerships in with cloud-gaming technology and companies), as well as the cryptocurrency boom, this seems like a pretty good idea. Plus, we could probably benefit from Nvidia getting a competitor with Intel's market power.