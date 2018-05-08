If you're still skeptical about VR's future in your life, Intel Sports' and panoramic camera maker Altia Systems' plans might get you in the game.

Altia announced today PanaCast Live, a portable video camera system to enable live broadcasting of 180-degree 4K-resolution 3D video at 60 frames per second. Intel Sports plans to pair the PanaCast Live system with its True VR technology to deliver a fully immersive view of major professional sports.

Each Panacast Live has six, 13-megapixel cameras with onboard real-time processing to sync, stitch and optimize video streams at 2,358 megapixels per second for viewing in a VR headset. The result is video that makes it feel like you're at the live event, said Aurangzeb Khan, president and CEO at Altia Systems in the announcement.

Consumers will be able to live stream various sporting events via the Intel TrueVR app or its partner branded app, available for Samsung Gear VR and Daydream. If you have a headset (Google Cardboard will work) you can experience results from the Panacast Live in the video below, which mimics head movements to view various parts of the video. It was captured at 60fps, but YouTube can only output at 30fps. If you use the Intel TrueVR app (here's how to download and install), you can view content at 60fps. No headset? You can view a version of the video on your desktop, too.