Intel reportedly eliminates its wearables division

Sarah Tew/CNET

After a push to dominate the wearables industry in 2014, Intel has supposedly eliminated its wearables division entirely. An unnamed source told CNBC that Intel let go of a large percentage of its wearables division last November, and eliminated the group two weeks ago.

Intel's acquisition of the Basis fitness watch supposedly didn't go as planned, so the chip maker will now stop making smartwatches, fitness trackers, and the like. A different unnamed source told CNBC that Intel's New Technologies Group is turning its attention to Augmented Reality.

Intel declined CNET's request for comment.