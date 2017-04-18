Intel pulls the plug on its annual Intel Developer Forum

Stephen Shankland/CNET

After nearly a 20-year-long run, the Intel Developer Forum is no more.

Intel said Monday it's canceled the annual gathering, which was typically used to showcase new Intel chip architectures and other products from the company. The announcement comes roughly five months before Intel's next scheduled conference in San Francisco on August 15-17.

Intel announced the move in a brief blog post Monday.

Intel has evolved its event portfolio and decided to retire the IDF program moving forward. Thank you for nearly 20 great years with the Intel Developer Forum! Intel has a number of resources available on intel.com, including a Resource and Design Center with documentation, software, and tools for designers, engineers, and developers. As always, our customers, partners, and developers should reach out to their Intel representative with questions.

Intel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment but told Anandtech, which first spotted the announcement, that as the company has shifted its focus in the past couple of years from a PC-centric company to data-centric company, it has decided an annual event isn't needed.