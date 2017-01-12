Intel's new mini desktop computer is priced to sell

A cheap, fully functional Windows 10 PC with a quad-core Apollo Lake Celeron processor for $230? Say hello to the Intel NUC6CAYS NUC.

Intel's newest low-cost NUC is a cheap, fully functional Windows 10 PC with a quad-core Apollo Lake Celeron processor.

You can find it online for around $230.

What's an NUC? That stands for "next unit of computing," which is Intel's name for a line of mini desktop computers. Often, these are bare-bones systems that ship without an operating system or even all the required components, but the new NUC6CAYS model popping up in online stores now is a ready to run Windows 10 machine.

And for everything that the preconfigured Intel NUC6CAYS has (Intel will also release a bare-bones version), it's an attractively affordable option. Intel's recommended customer price is $215 (converts to AU$297 and £175), but right now you can find it online at Amazon and Newegg for around $230 (converts to AU$318 and £187).

It has an HDMI port that supports 4K.

NUCs, around since 2012, are basically one step up from a Compute Stick. Though they're usually pricier than similar mini PC counterparts made by other manufacturers, the NUC6CAYS bucks the trend with its low price and impressive specs.

Specs

  • 10W Apollo Lake 1.5GHz quad-core Celeron processor
  • HD Graphics 500
  • 2GB of DDR3L-1600 RAM (upgradable to 8GB)
  • 32GB eMMC flash drive (upgradable to 1TB)
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Gigabit Ethernet port
  • 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi
  • HDMI 2.0 with 4K at 60Hz
  • VGA port
  • Four USB 3.0 ports
  • Three USB 2.0 ports
  • Stereo microphone/headphone jack
