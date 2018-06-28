Intel drones light up sky to celebrate LGBTQ pride

Intel

Intel's famous drone light shows have entertained crowds for CES, the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics, and now the company's drones have taken over the sky to celebrate Pride.

Intel Shooting Star drones lit up the nighttime sky over the company's at Folsom, California, campus on June 23 in a performance celebrating equality. The colorfully lit drones formed symbolic illustrations of the Pride flag, same-sex symbols and an unicorn.

More than 20 years ago, the tech company formed the Intel Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender and Allied Employee Resource Group (IGlobe) to help pave the way for domestic partner health benefits, the addition of gender ID to the non-discrimination clause and all-gender restrooms at US campuses, among other things.

Intel currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) flying in the air simultaneously, two years in a row.

The Intel Shooting Star drone weighs just over half a pound (280 grams) and can be electrically operated using a rotor. These Intel drones were specifically designed for putting on dramatic light shows.