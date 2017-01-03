Intel is buying a stake in mapping company Here

Up Next Millennials aren't going gaga for baby tech -- yet

Intel wants a spot in the self-driving car race.

The Silicon Valley chipmaker said Tuesday it's buying a 15 percent stake in Here, a mapping company, to develop autonomous positioning systems used in driverless vehicles. Financial details weren't disclosed.

The Intel deal comes less than 18 months after Here was sold by Nokia to European automakers Audi, BMW and Daimler. Intel is joining the likes of Google, Tesla and Uber in pursuing technology to put self-driving vehicles on the road.

Intel and Here said in a joint statement they will be working on technology for "maps for highly and fully automated driving."

"Cars are rapidly becoming some of the world's most intelligent, connected devices," said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. "We look forward to working with Here and its automotive partners to deliver an important technology foundation for smart and connected cars of the future."

Intel will also work with Audi, BMW and Daimler for testing, the companies said.