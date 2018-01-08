Insteon helps Google’s smart home powers grow at CES

Chris Monroe/CNET

After a slow start, Google's roster of smart home partners for its Google Assistant has become impressive. At CES 2018, hub maker and smart home platform Insteon is adding support for Google. With a voice command to your Google Home, Google Pixel or any other device equipped with Google's digital assistant, you can now control your Insteon lights, switches, outlets, plugs and more.

More importantly for Google, Google Assistant now works with all of the major smart-home hubs. Insteon joins the likes of SmartThings, Wink and Lowe's Iris, which already supported voice commands through Google Assistant. Now, whichever hub system you want to buy into, you'll be able to control your devices with Google.

Insteon also works with the other major voice assistants -- Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri. You need to buy a specific hub if you want to control your Insteon devices through Siri, but as with Alexa, syncing your devices with Google is a quick setup process in the app. Add your Insteon account to your Google account via either the Google Home app or through the Google Assistant, and you'll be up and running.

Insteon hasn't specified all of the devices that will work with Google. Thermostats are notably absent from the company's list of examples. Nevertheless, between switches, lights and plugs, you'll have lots of Insteon devices you can control with your Google Home starting today.

