Instapaper leaves Pinterest -- the read-it-later service goes indie again

Instapaper

When big companies buy tiny, beloved products like Instapaper, there's always a fear they'll get unceremoniously killed off. Particularly when a new privacy law (GDPR) makes it tempting for companies to destroy things rather than spend money updating them.

But Instapaper isn't getting the ax -- after two years under its owner Pinterest, the bookmark-and-read-it-later app is going indie, and creating its own company, Instant Paper, Inc.

According to the company's official blog post, new ownership is the only change you should expect.

"The product will continue to be built and maintained by the same people who've been working on Instapaper for the past five years. We plan to continue offering a robust service that focuses on readers and the reading experience for the foreseeable future," reads a statement from the Instapaper team.

Speaking of the GDPR privacy law, Instapaper does in fact need updating for that in the EU -- its services there have been down since the app isn't in compliance yet. The company's currently tweeting to users that it hopes to fix that soon.